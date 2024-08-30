 Torture of 22-year-old woman: Woman was also raped, says Ghaziabad police; four arrested - Hindustan Times
Torture of 22-year-old woman: Woman was also raped, says Ghaziabad police; four arrested

ByPeeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
Aug 31, 2024 06:32 AM IST

Police said she was raped by her friend at a hotel in Rishikesh before she was dumped near a petrol pump in Ghaziabad the next day

A week after a 22-year-old woman was allegedly subjected to torture and brutality, allegedly by her male friend, the Ghaziabad police on Friday said the woman was also raped by her friend and that they have arrested the prime suspect and his three friends.

Police on Friday identified the four suspects as Anshu Chaudhary and his three friends Aditya Kapoor, Yash Aujal and Mustafa, all aged between 21 and 24 years.
Police on Friday identified the four suspects as Anshu Chaudhary and his three friends Aditya Kapoor, Yash Aujal and Mustafa, all aged between 21 and 24 years. (Representational image)

Police said she was raped by her friend at a hotel in Rishikesh before she was dumped near a petrol pump in Ghaziabad the next day.

The mother of the woman approached the police on August 24 and an FIR, naming the male friend as prime suspect and his three friends, all residents of Ghaziabad, was filed on her complaint at Kavi Nagar police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 309(4) (robbery), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 74 (assault or use of criminal force) and 87 (kidnapping).

The police on Friday identified the four suspects as Anshu Chaudhary and his three friends Aditya Kapoor, Yash Aujal and Mustafa, all aged between 21 and 24 years.

“The victim woman gave her statement before a magistrate on Thursday, and corroborated the statements made by her mother in the FIR. She said she was raped by her friend in a hotel in Rishikesh. The next day, prime suspect Chaudhary brought her to Ghaziabad in his car and called up his three friends who told him that they were in Raj Nagar District Centre (RDC),” said Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, city.

“They all boarded the same car from RDC and roamed around for several hours while consuming drinks. Later, they dumped the woman near a petrol pump and called her mother to come take her away,” said Kumar.

“All four men were arrested in connection with the case. Chaudhary was additionally booked for rape. During investigation, it came to fore that he physically tortured her and raped her at a hotel room in Rishikesh,” Kumar said.

Further investigation is underway in the matter.

News / Cities / Noida / Torture of 22-year-old woman: Woman was also raped, says Ghaziabad police; four arrested
