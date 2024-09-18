Dominique Pelicot’s disturbing remark on why he drugged wife, invited strangers to rape her

Dominique Pelicot, who is on trial accused of drugging his wife and enlisting strangers to rape her, pleaded guilty. Reportedly, in court, he opened up about the heinous offences committed against his wife, Gisele Pellicot. Amid those, an eight-word remark by the 71-year-old about organising a mass rape will most likely leave you disturbed. This court sketch shows defendant Dominique Pelicot during his trial in which he is accused of drugging his wife so that he and scores of strangers could rape her. (AFP)

Labelled as "one of the greatest sexual predators" by Dominique’s daughter, the man reportedly said at the Vaucluse Criminal Court: “We are not born perverts, we become them.”

What are the charges?

Dominique, along with 50 other men, are accused of aggravated rape. During the trial, while looking at the other accused, the retiree reportedly said, “I am a rapist, like everyone else in this courtroom.”

How did the police arrest the accused?

Gisele Pellicot was unaware of the heinous crimes against her as Dominique regularly drugged her with a mixture of sleeping pills and anti-anxiety medication. Police found evidence of the rapes in Dominique’s laptop after he was arrested in 2020 for filming under women’s skirts.

The police used the recordings they found to track down 72 suspects. Reportedly, soon after the findings, when police called Gisele for questioning, she told them that her husband was a “great guy”.

Later, when his crimes came to light, she left her husband and then got divorced. They were married for 50 years and have three children together.

Their daughter wrote a book where she alleged that her father did the same thing with her as he did with her mother. Police also found nude pictures of the daughter on the Frenchman’s computer.

Dominique’s testimony got delayed after the 71-year-old fell ill, reportedly from kidney stone and urinary infection. If convicted, he stands to face 20 years in prison.