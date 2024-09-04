 Man who drugged wife, invited men to rape her had daughter's nude pics on laptop | Trending - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
Frenchman accused of drugging wife, inviting strangers to rape her had daughter's nude pics on laptop

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 04, 2024 11:11 AM IST

Dominique Pelicot's daughter wrote a book titled “And I Stopped Calling You Daddy” after he was accused of drugging his wife and inviting strangers to rape her.

The daughter of a Frenchman who is accused of drugging his wife and enlisting strangers to rape her stormed out of the courtroom after it was revealed that he kept her nude photos on his laptop. Caroline Darian, daughter of the accused 71-year-old dad, Dominique Pélicot left the trial in tears after Judge Roger Arata told the court that he kept her pictures in a file reportedly titled “Around my daughter, naked.” She returned to the hearing after 20 minutes.

Caroline Darian and her brother Florian P arrive at the courthouse during the trial of their father, accused of drugging their mother for nearly ten years and inviting strangers to rape her. (AFP)

Talking about 40-year-old Darian, Antoine Camus, one of the family’s lawyers said, “Caroline had to leave. It was absolutely unbearable for her. Even if they are not hearing anything new… it was especially gruelling this morning,”

Caroline Darian's book

According to the Times, Darian’s pictures were captured in 2013 in their family home near Paris. In 2022, after the crimes came to light, she also wrote a book titled “And I Stopped Calling You Daddy”.

Also Read: Dominique Pelicot accused of inviting strangers to rape drugged wife Gisele Pelicot gave them ‘sick list of rules’

Prior to knowing about her father’s crimes, she thought of him as a “loving family man,” reported the outlet.

The judge also read extracts from her books during the proceedings. “I’m convinced I was drugged, but he’ll never admit it,” read a part of the book.

What is the 71-year-old man accused of?

The man is accused of drugging his wife, Gisele Pélicot, at night and inviting strangers he met online to rape her. Besides him, 51 other men were identified and charged with aggravated or attempted rape.

How was his crime discovered?

The wife was unaware of the “horrible ordeal” she went through for ten years. Reportedly, the first assault took place in 2011, and it continued till 2020. The crimes came to light when Dominique was arrested for filming under a woman's skirt at a shopping mall.

Also Read: French woman drugged by husband, raped by 51 men asks for public trial: ‘Shame must change sides'

During their investigation, the police found evidence of rape and they informed the wife. According to the authorities 92 sexual assaults took place in 10 years by 72 men.

Reportedly, Dominique showed no emotion during the trial. He didn’t even look at his family, said a lawyer. Gisele Pélicot and her three children appeared in court to see her now-estranged husband stand trial.

Wednesday, September 04, 2024
