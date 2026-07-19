MP cabinet approves UCC; up to 5-yr jail for married persons in live-in relationships

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Sunday unanimously approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in a special meeting held in Bhopal’s Jagdishpura, with the state government saying the law will ensure equal rights in matters of marriage, inheritance, live-in relationships and religious freedom. MP cabinet cleared the Uniform Civil Code, saying it will ensure equal rights while keeping Scheduled Tribes and PVTGs outside its ambit. (PTI)

Scheduled Tribes and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) living in protected areas will remain outside its purview.

Under the new provisions, a man entering into a live-in relationship with another woman after marriage will face punishment of up to five years’ imprisonment. “Whether Ram or Rahim, the UCC has been brought to ensure equal rights for all,” Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said after the meeting.

The new law lays down clear rules related to marriage, property, live-in relationships and religious freedom.

“Under the marriage provisions, only one marriage is permitted while a spouse is alive, with divorce valid only through legal procedure and court decision. The minimum age for marriage is set at 21 years for men and 18 years for women, and registration of marriages is mandatory across all levels, from panchayat to municipal corporation,” the CM said.

In matters of property and inheritance, sons and daughters will now have equal rights, replacing earlier provisions where women received half a share.

The CM added that for live-in relationships, couples must register within one month, with the same age limits as marriage.

“If a married person enters a live-in relationship, the law provides for punishment of up to five years. Religious freedom is safeguarded, with individuals free to follow their rituals, worship methods, and ceremonies without compulsion, and no religion has been demeaned,” he said, while clarifying that the UCC will not be imposed on Scheduled Tribes and PVTGs living in protected areas.

He expressed satisfaction, noting that 80% of Muslim women and 40% of Muslim men had given their opinions in favour of implementing a uniform law. “Some Muslim brothers faced opposition, many emphasised that just as Hindu daughters deserve safety, so too should their own sisters and daughters,” the CM said.

Explaining the purpose of introducing it, the CM said the Uniform Civil Code is aimed at upholding women’s dignity, ensuring equal rights, promoting social harmony and strengthening national unity by ending discriminatory practices.

Although the law could have been passed directly in the Legislative Assembly, the MP government invited suggestions from common people at the district and state levels, he added.

He also attacked Congress for not participating in the all-party meetings to give suggestions for the bill.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Umang Singhar said, “BJP is trying to divert much more serious issues like unemployment, plight of farmers, inflation and others by introducing this.”