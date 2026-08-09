‘Apologise or meet in court’: Sirsa warns AAP leaders over rice scam allegation, gives 24-hour ultimatum

Delhi minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday threatened legal action against AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjeev Jha over allegations of a purported ₹22,000 crore rice scam, giving them 24 hours to withdraw their claims and issue a public apology. ‘Apology or meet in court’: Delhi minister Sirsa warns of legal action after AAP alleges ₹22,000 crore rice scam (File photo)

Sirsa hit back after Bharadwaj alleged a ₹22,000-crore scam involving the diversion of subsidised rice meant for Delhi’s poor, accusing a BJP-run Delhi government department, a corporation based in BJP-ruled Assam and an unnamed private firm in Haryana, also governed by the BJP, of being linked to the alleged diversion.

Sirsa gives AAP leaders 24 hours In a post on X, Sirsa accused Bharadwaj and Jha of making false and malicious allegations against him and said he would initiate legal proceedings if they failed to withdraw their claims.

“I give both Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjeev Jha 24 hours to withdraw these false allegations and issue a public apology, failing which I shall be constrained to initiate appropriate legal proceedings against both of them and hold them accountable for these malicious acts.”

“Apology or will meet in court,” Sirsa said, adding that the claims are “clearly intended to defame and malign” him.

“Such a malicious campaign appears to be their modus operandi. But enough is enough,” he wrote.