Husband who ‘drugged wife’ allegedly invited HIV+ man to rape her over 6 times: ‘He showed no pity, no pity at all’

72-year-old Gisele Pelicot took the stand in a trial against her husband, Dominique Pelicot, who allegedly drugged her and enlisted strangers over the internet to rape her. Reportedly, during the proceeding, it was revealed that one of the alleged attackers is HIV positive, and he abused the woman over six times. Allegedly, Dominique Pelicot invited the HIV+ man to rape his drugged wife, Gisele Pelicot. He also encouraged him and other alleged attackers not to wear protection. (Shutterstock)

According to the Sun, in her statement to the court, Gisele said, "My life was in danger, but not one second did anyone stop. Lucky I didn't catch it. But not once did Mr Pélicot say to himself, 'I've gone too far'. He showed no pity, no pity at all."

Excerpts from the book by Gisele Pelicot's daughter:

During the proceedings, the judge read excerpts from the harrowing book And I Stopped Calling You Daddy, written by Caroline Darian - now a 40-year-old mom. She alleged that Dominique asked her mother’s attackers not to wear protection while assaulting her.

Gisele, in her heart-wrenching statement, shared that she experienced memory loss twice in 2011 and 2013 and was convinced she had Alzheimer's. Once, while talking about it, she jokingly asked Dominique if he was drugging her. Allegedly, Dominique "broke down in tears," and he said, “You actually think I could do that?”

The woman said he also accompanied her when she visited a doctor about her concerns about having Alzheimer's. However, the doctor told her that she could have experienced a “brain seizure".

Gisele met Dominique, whom she referred to as “Mr Pelicot” during the trial, in 1971, and within two years, they were married. The man allegedly orchestrated the horrific abuses from 2011, which Gisele was oblivious about.

After being arrested for secretly recording three women's skirts in 2020, police found hundreds of images and videos of his wife, which "clearly" showed her unconscious. The visuals allegedly depicted numerous rapes.

As per the outlet, the investigators also found a website where he allegedly invited strangers to come to his house to have sex with his wife. The police have since taken the site down.