Haryana Cabinet approves housing, EV, MSME and governance reforms

The Haryana Cabinet on July 28 approved a series of decisions aimed at promoting affordable housing, boosting industries, improving governance, strengthening welfare measures and encouraging electric mobility. The Haryana Cabinet on July 28 approved a series of decisions aimed at promoting affordable housing, (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

In a major relief for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0, the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved a sharp reduction in stamp duty and registration charges for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) beneficiaries purchasing eligible dwelling units of up to 60 square metres.

Under the decision, eligible beneficiaries will pay only ₹500 as stamp duty and ₹500 as registration fee per conveyance deed.

At present, stamp duty is charged at 5 per cent along with 2 per cent additional duty, while registration fees are levied on a slab basis.

The government said the move would reduce the financial burden on beneficiaries and support the "Housing for All" mission.

The Cabinet also approved a Bill to establish Kusum International University in Rewari through an amendment to the Haryana Private Universities Act, 2006.

The government said the university would help expand higher education capacity and contribute towards achieving the National Education Policy 2020 target of a 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio.

To improve financial accountability, the Cabinet approved the draft Haryana Local Audit Bill, 2026, which proposes a statutory framework for independent audits of local bodies and institutions receiving public funds.

The Bill empowers the Local Audit Department to issue surcharge notices, seek records and submit audit reports to the State Legislature within fixed timelines.

The government also unveiled the Haryana Progressive MSME and Export Promotion Policy 2026, describing it as the state's most comprehensive policy for micro, small and medium enterprises.

The policy includes 60 initiatives aimed at attracting ₹55,000 crore in manufacturing investment, creating more than five lakh jobs and doubling the state's exports over the next five years.

It offers incentives such as capital and interest subsidies, credit support, export assistance, common infrastructure, technology adoption and sustainability measures.

The Cabinet approved compensation of ₹7.5 lakh for the legal heirs of persons who die due to unnatural causes in police custody, including torture, suicide, quarrels among detainees or negligence by police personnel.

Compensation will not be paid in cases of natural deaths, illness, escape attempts or natural disasters.

In torture cases, at least half of the compensation amount will be recovered from the salaries of the guilty police officials.

In another decision, the Cabinet extended 20 per cent horizontal reservation for Haryana domicile ex-Agniveers in recruitment to posts of Fire Operator-cum-Driver, Wildlife Guard, Constable in the Indian Reserve Battalion and State Disaster Response Force.

The government said the move would provide employment opportunities while utilising the skills acquired during military service.

The Cabinet also approved rules under the Haryana Abadi Deh (Vesting, Recording and Resolving of Ownership Rights) Act, 2025, to create legal ownership records for properties in Lal Dora areas.

The rules provide a transparent mechanism for determining ownership and resolving disputes.

To improve revenue administration, the Cabinet amended the Haryana Revenue Patwaris Service Rules.

The mandatory training period has been reduced from 18 months to one year, and trainee Patwaris will now receive a regular salary instead of a stipend.

Their pay scale after successful completion of training has also been upgraded.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Health Department service rules by creating 22 posts of Senior Radiology Officer and redesignating Radiographers as Radiology Officers.

In a move to encourage women's ownership of vehicles, the government approved a one per cent rebate in motor vehicle tax for non-transport vehicles costing up to ₹20 lakh and registered in the name of women.

To promote clean transport, the Cabinet approved 100 per cent exemption from motor vehicle tax on new electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers priced up to ₹30 lakh.

Electric vehicles costing above ₹30 lakh will receive a 50 per cent tax exemption, while the existing 20 per cent rebate for CNG vehicles will continue.

The Cabinet also approved the Haryana State Commission for Minorities Bill, 2026, providing for the establishment of a statutory commission to safeguard the rights and welfare of minority communities.

In addition, it relaxed provisions of the compassionate appointment policy to allow three Haryana domicile dependents of martyred Armed Forces and CAPF personnel, who were minors at the time of their parents' death, to be considered for Group-C government jobs after attaining adulthood.

The Cabinet also gave in-principle approval to a new formula-based property tax assessment system for urban local bodies, replacing the existing 2013 mechanism.

The new framework aims to make property tax assessment more transparent and uniform while providing exemptions for religious institutions, government schools and hospitals, agricultural properties and several other categories.