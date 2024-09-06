Man who ‘drugged wife, filmed her being raped’ accused her of cheating to cover his vile crimes

A Frenchman on trial for allegedly drugging and inviting strangers to rape his wife reportedly tried to cover his vile crimes by accusing her of cheating when she complained about her unexplained gynaecological issues. A Faridabad court on Thursday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment in connection with the November 7, 2022 rape and murder of a 34-year-old woman. (Representational Image)

According to Daily Mail, Gisele Pelicot told her husband, Dominique Pelicot, about facing health issues and suffering from “an unexplained sexual illness.” She added that she needed treatment for it. To cover his tracks, he accused her of having affairs while he was not at home. Reportedly, he asked her, “So, what are you doing with your days?”

The woman was oblivious to the grim truth that all her issues were caused by being regularly abused by strangers whom her husband invited after putting tranquillisers in her evening meals.

During Judge Roger Arata's outlining of the prosecution case, it was revealed that Dominique tried portraying his wife as a “sex-obsessed” person and having a “perfect marriage”.

How did the crimes come to light?

Dominique, in 10 years, enlisted over 70 people to rape his drugged wife serially. He also recorded the abuses and “encouraged” the attackers to use “foul language”.

His crimes were discovered by police when he was arrested in 2020 for filming under women’s skirts. Following this, the authorities discovered evidence of rape and informed his wife, who, until then, was unaware of the abuses she was suffering.

Accused kept naked photos of his daughter

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that the accused also kept compromising photographs of his daughter on his laptop under a file labelled “My Daughter Naked”. Reportedly, police found photos of his now 40-year-old daughter, Caroline Darian, asleep on the bed.

The husband, Dominique, along with 50 more people, are accused of either aggravated or attempted rape. While some of them are in custody, others are out on bail. With diversified social and economic backgrounds, the alleged attackers are aged between 26 and 74.