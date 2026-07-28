Uttarakhand rolls out clean mobility policy benefits, CM Dhami flags off 11 clean-fuel vehicles

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday distributed subsidy cheques to six beneficiaries under the Uttarakhand Clean Mobility Transition Policy, 2024, and flagged off 11 clean-fuel vehicles, saying the state government is committed to building a clean, modern and environment-friendly transport system. This move aims to reduce pollution and foster sustainable urban transport. With commitments to clean alternatives like CNG, the state sets a precedent for environmental responsibility in transit. (HT_PRINT)

According to a government press release, the event was held at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister's camp office. The transport department has also completed the subsidy approval process for five other beneficiaries under the policy.

Subsidies aimed at promoting cleaner transport The chief minister said the financial assistance symbolises the government's commitment to promoting cleaner public transport in urban areas rather than being merely an economic incentive. He said the initiative would encourage the adoption of CNG and other clean-fuel vehicles, reduce pollution caused by diesel-powered vehicles and strengthen environmental conservation across the state.

Dhami said climate change remains one of the world's biggest challenges and stressed that development must go hand in hand with environmental protection. He added that sustainable growth should ensure a safe and clean future for coming generations.

The government press release said Dhami highlighted India's efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, including the 2070 net-zero emissions target, the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) initiative, PM e-Bus Sewa and the expansion of renewable energy.

Focus on EV infrastructure and green development The chief minister said Uttarakhand has implemented the Clean Mobility Transition Policy, 2024, to modernise urban public transport, reduce pollution from ageing diesel vehicles and promote CNG and other clean-fuel alternatives.

According to the press release, the government is expanding electric bus services in Dehradun, Haridwar and Haldwani while establishing EV charging stations across the state. It is also developing ropeways and modern urban transport systems to ease congestion, reduce vehicular pressure in hilly areas and promote sustainable mobility.

Dhami also said the state has achieved its initial target of installing 40,000 rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana ahead of schedule and has completed nearly 95% of its overall target. He urged greater public participation, saying the beneficiaries are pioneers of Uttarakhand's green transport transition whose example could encourage more vehicle owners to adopt cleaner mobility options.