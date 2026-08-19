Why aren't Aaliyah Edwards and Brittney Griner playing tonight vs. Sparks? Know reason behind Sun duo's absence
Head coach Rachid Meziane confirmed that both Brittney Griner and Aaliyah Edwards have been ruled out.
The Connecticut Sun will host the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night, hoping to end a two-game losing streak.
However, Connecticut will be without two important players for the matchup.
Why aren't Aaliyah Edwards and Brittney Griner playing?
Head coach Rachid Meziane confirmed that both Brittney Griner and Aaliyah Edwards have been ruled out.
Griner will miss her second straight game while dealing with a left knee injury, while Edwards is also set to sit out her second consecutive contest because of a left ankle issue.
Griner, Edwards’ season numbers
Griner and Edwards have each appeared in just two games this month, with their most recent outing coming against the Atlanta Dream.
Griner finished that game with seven points and eight rebounds, while Edwards posted 15 points, four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal.
Griner has played 18 games for Connecticut this season and leads the team in scoring, averaging 13.2 points per game.
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Edwards has featured in 22 contests, contributing 9.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Connecticut faces tough stretch
Connecticut came into Tuesday’s matchup with an 8-25 record after suffering a home defeat to the New York Liberty on Saturday afternoon.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa was the Sun’s leading scorer in that game, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Charlisse Leger-Walker added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Los Angeles also missing key player
Los Angeles, meanwhile, entered the contest at 12-22 following a road loss to the Washington Mystics on Saturday night. The Sparks had three players listed on their injury report, with Cameron Brink among them.
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Brink was ruled out because of a rib injury, marking her second consecutive game on the sidelines.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More