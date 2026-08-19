Why aren't Aaliyah Edwards and Brittney Griner playing tonight vs. Sparks? Know reason behind Sun duo's absence

Head coach Rachid Meziane confirmed that both Brittney Griner and Aaliyah Edwards have been ruled out.

However, Connecticut will be without two important players for the matchup.

The Connecticut Sun will host the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night, hoping to end a two-game losing streak.

Griner will miss her second straight game while dealing with a left knee injury, while Edwards is also set to sit out her second consecutive contest because of a left ankle issue.

Griner, Edwards’ season numbers Griner and Edwards have each appeared in just two games this month, with their most recent outing coming against the Atlanta Dream.

Griner finished that game with seven points and eight rebounds, while Edwards posted 15 points, four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal.

Griner has played 18 games for Connecticut this season and leads the team in scoring, averaging 13.2 points per game.

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Edwards has featured in 22 contests, contributing 9.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Connecticut faces tough stretch Connecticut came into Tuesday’s matchup with an 8-25 record after suffering a home defeat to the New York Liberty on Saturday afternoon.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa was the Sun’s leading scorer in that game, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Charlisse Leger-Walker added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Los Angeles also missing key player Los Angeles, meanwhile, entered the contest at 12-22 following a road loss to the Washington Mystics on Saturday night. The Sparks had three players listed on their injury report, with Cameron Brink among them.

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Brink was ruled out because of a rib injury, marking her second consecutive game on the sidelines.