Man stabs wife to death with butcher's knife after she spots him with another woman in Delhi

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death with a butcher's knife by her husband in southwest Delhi’s Palam on Sunday, police said, adding that the accused is currently on the run. The injured woman was taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital, where she was declared dead. (Representative Image/PTI)

The accused, identified as a 35-year-old, allegedly attacked his wife with the knife during a heated argument at his biryani shop in JJ Colony in Sector 7, Dwarka, on Sunday, they said.

Police said the victim saw the accused, Pradeep, with another woman at the shop, following which an argument broke out and he stabbed her. Then he fled the spot.

The injured woman was taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital, where she was declared dead.

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When did the incident occur? According to the police, the incident took place at around 4.50 pm on Sunday in JJ Colony in Sector 7, Dwarka. A PCR call regarding the stabbing of a woman near Kali Mata Mandir in JJ Colony was received at Palam village police station, news agency PTI reported.

A case of murder has been registered on the statement of an eyewitness.

“The injured woman was taken to IG Hospital, where she was declared dead. A case of murder has been registered on the statement of an eyewitness. Pradeep is the accused and efforts are underway to apprehend him,” the DCP said.

Married for eight years Preliminary investigation found that Pradeep and the victim had been married for about eight years and had two sons, aged five and six. The couple, who were originally from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, lived in the Raj Nagar Park area.

Pradeep worked as a drummer and also ran a biryani shop in JJ Colony. Police said he allegedly had a relationship with another woman, which his wife opposed, leading to frequent arguments between the couple, according to PTI.

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Wife’s visit to shop leads to murder On Sunday, the woman reportedly went to the shop with her mother-in-law after being informed that Pradeep was there with the other woman. On finding them together, she confronted him, following which an argument broke out.

During the confrontation, Pradeep allegedly grabbed a butcher’s knife and stabbed his wife several times in the chest and neck, according to the preliminary investigation. She sustained critical injuries and collapsed at the spot, while Pradeep fled the scene.

Police have formed teams to track him down and are conducting raids at locations where he may be hiding.

Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)