17-year-old stabbed to death in Loni border, 3 minors apprehended

Police on Sunday apprehended three minor boys for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death during a fight last week in the Loni border area. The 15-year-old boy who stabbed the victim was carrying a knife, which he had purchased from Haridwar during the recent Kanwar Yatra, said police.

According to police, the victim, a Class 12 student, had gone to a local market near Behta Hajipur, Loni border with his friend, also 17-year-old, on Friday, when they spotted three boys of the same locality around 7pm.

“His friend allegedly told him something about the three boys, to which he laughed and passed a comment. The boys heard him, and this resulted in an argument, and later into a fight. The victim pushed one of the boys, a 15-year-old, to the ground. But he pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim while the other two continued to beat him. Seeing him injured, all three fled. The victim’s friend then took him to a hospital in Delhi, where he succumbed during treatment later the same day,” Amar Deep Kumar Maurya, ACP of Ankur Vihar, told HT.

Police said that the friend called his family and informed about the incident. His family then called the victim’s parents at around 11pm the same day, police added.

“However, the delay in information made the victim’s family suspicious, so they accused the friend’s family of murder and filed an FIR against them the next day. But investigation and examination of CCTV footage revealed the involvement of three minors who were not known to the victim or his friend,” the ACP added.

Further, during investigation, the friend told police about the three boys and their identities were finally established from the CCTVs.

According to the ACP, the two suspect boys are aged 15 and study in Class 10 while the third is aged 17 and a school drop-out.

“The 15-year-old boy who stabbed the victim was carrying a knife, which he had purchased from Haridwar during the recent Kanwar Yatra. The knife has also been recovered. The three accused were booked under BNS Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) while the victim’s friend, his uncle and mother, were not involved in the incident. They were only trying to help the injured,” the ACP added.