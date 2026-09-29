Jaypee homebuyers seek probe into NCLT-approved resolution plan

Noida: Homebuyers of Jaypee Wish Town on Monday met Noida authority officials, seeking an inquiry into the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)-approved resolution plan for the stalled projects. At least 100 homebuyers from different projects gathered at the authority office at 11am and met officer on special duty (OSD) Santosh Kumar. (Sunil Ghosh /HT PHOTO)

At least 100 homebuyers from different projects gathered at the authority office at 11am and met officer on special duty (OSD) Santosh Kumar.

The homebuyers said the project continued to face issues such as falling plaster, non-operational lifts, incomplete fire safety systems and unfinished water and sewage infrastructure. They also said several clubhouses, internal roads, sewage treatment plants (STPs), lighting, landscaping and other common infrastructure remained incomplete or non-operational.

Mahesh Tyagi, a home buyer, said, “Despite occupancy certificates (OCs) being issued for certain towers, usable possession is delayed because essential services and supporting infrastructure were unavailable, incomplete or non-functional. The construction and handover targets have changed repeatedly, while homebuyers continue to await safe and usable possession.”

The homebuyers also said Suraksha Group -- who handles the construction and delivery of stalled residential projects of Jaypee Wish Town -- was required to deploy 12,000 workers for timely completion of the apartments, but enough workers were never sent.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a five-member committee headed by OSD Santosh Kumar to examine whether the construction of flats being developed by Suraksha Group in Jaypee Wish Town was in accordance with the approved plans, and whether funds collected from homebuyers were being utilised for construction.

The NCLAT had approved Suraksha Group’s 2024 resolution plan, which stated the project will be completed in 40 months.

“The homebuyers’ delegation met on Monday and we heard their grievances. We will inspect the project, tower-wise, and address their issues,” said Santosh Kumar, OSD of Noida authority.

A Suraksha Group official said the developer was delivering the project as per the resolution plan. “We have completed the construction of 84 towers comprising 7,913 units out of the 159 towers. We have also got OCs for 42 towers comprising 4,213 flats, while we have applied for OCs for 28 towers having 2,385 flats. Of the 22 clubhouses, development is in an advanced stage in 15. The project is advancing as per the resolution plan,” he said.

Jaypee Wish Town was developed by Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL). Insolvency proceedings against JIL began in August 2017 following an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium. On March 7, 2023, the NCLT approved Suraksha Group’s bid to acquire JIL. In May 2024, the NCLAT upheld Suraksha’s resolution plan, under which the developer had committed to completing the projects in 40 months.