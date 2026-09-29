Mumbai: For the first time, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is preparing to step beyond its traditional island-city stronghold and expand its electricity distribution network into Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs. The plan comes after Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) sought Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) approval to supply power to Dharavi as part of its redevelopment project, said sources. BEST plans to expand electricity distribution network into city suburbs

The administration is set to conduct a technical study on the manpower, investment and infrastructure required for the move. On Monday, the BEST administration confirmed that the study would be completed within a month.

“Various aspects such as our own capabilities to expand the network, manpower required, investment needed and other details for the purpose of expanding our presence in the suburbs (eastern and western) will be studied. Within a month, a report will be prepared,” said a senior BEST official.

The proposal was discussed at the BEST Committee meeting on Monday, where members from different political parties opposed AEML’s Dharavi proposal and asked the administration to oppose it before MERC.

BEST currently supplies electricity to around 10.80 lakh consumers, including 4-5 lakh commercial consumers, in an area stretching from Cuffe Parade and Colaba to Sion and Mahim.

The undertaking has also been supplying electricity to Dharavi for years. BEST officials said they would oppose AEML’s proposal, which covers an area with around 90,000 electricity consumers and a population of about 10 lakh. “We want the administration to oppose the proposal to supply power to Dharavi,” said Trushna Vishwasrao, chairperson of the BEST Committee.

For BEST, the proposed expansion comes after a relatively small increase of around 5,500 consumers in 2025-26. Officials believe redevelopment across Mumbai could provide room to significantly expand its consumer base.

“There is widespread redevelopment across Mumbai. The scope of adding more consumers is immense and so we are going to study this proposal,” another BEST official said.

The undertaking is considering an increase of around 8-10% in its consumer base, though officials said the exact target would be determined after the technical study.

Expansion into the suburbs would put BEST in competition with Adani Electricity, which supplies around 29 lakh consumers, and Tata Power, which has around 7.5 lakh consumers across the island city and suburbs.

“There is a need to strengthen the systems and transform so as to compete with private power distribution companies,” said BJP leader R C Gupta, a BEST Committee member.

Tata Power already supplies electricity in the island city and suburbs. BEST officials said the processes followed by the private company differ from those of the civic undertaking.

MERC will examine AEML’s proposal for Dharavi and conduct a hearing before making a decision.