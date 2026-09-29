Police recover two unlicensed pistols in Yuvraj Manchanda murder case
Investigators said the weapons were recovered from two locations in Gurugram and are verifying the accused couple’s claim about their source.
Police have recovered two unlicensed pistols in connection with the murder of real estate sales professional Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, whose body was found in a drain in Gurugram on September 10, officials said on Monday.
According to investigators, the weapons may have been sourced from a government official in Uttar Pradesh.
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Manchanda was allegedly killed by his former colleague Anya Vats and her partner Sanyam Sachdeva on September 6 in Gurugram. His body was found on September 10, but was identified six days later when Delhi Police arrested the two suspects in Uttarakhand.
An investigator told HT, “Vats’ questioning led us to the two unlicensed pistols, one was found in a drain and the other from a ground in Gurugram. The accused couple, who also works in real estate sales, claimed they sourced the weapons from a government official in UP. We are verifying their claims.”
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Police said the couple have previously been booked in three other cases of cheating, impersonation and assault in Delhi and Greater Noida. They were not arrested in any of the cases.
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“Vats and Sachdeva have been living together for a few years and also have a child. The were connected with Manchanda on social media. Vats contacted Manchanda in December last year after she found out about his new job. From August until September 2026, they met thrice. Vats would ask Manchanda about his work and lie to him about getting him new clients,” said another officer. Police said they found technical evidence of all three meetings. Manchanda’s fiance and family also knew about the accused, police said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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