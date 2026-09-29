Mukherjee Nagar: DU suspends 3 students accused of harassing 2 women

The University of Delhi on Monday suspended three students allegedly involved in stalking and sexually harassing two female students in Mukherjee Nagar. In a notice issued by the proctor office, the university said the decision was taken after an FIR was registered against the three students from Faculty of Law. (Photo for representation)

On September 23, two DU students were allegedly stalked and sexually harassed by a group of men travelling in an SUV in Mukherjee Nagar. The incident came to light on September 24, when a video of one of the women surfaced online. In the video, she shared about the incident and said she and her friend were returning from Vijay Nagar when the occupants of an SUV allegedly made inappropriate and indecent remarks, hurled abuses and followed them after the women asked them to stop. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clip.

Following a complaint filed by one of the women, an FIR was registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station under sections 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“On the basis of the FIR...it is hereby notified that...a student of LLB, Law Centre-II, has been suspended from his course of studies with immediate effect, in accordance with clause 3(e) of Ordinance XV-B of the Delhi University Act, 1922,” read a notice dated September 28, signed by DU proctor Manoj Kumar Singh. “Further, his entry into the premises of the university is also banned with immediate effect,” the notice added.

Similar notices were issued to the other two students of the Faculty of Law.

DU Proctor Manoj Kumar Singh said the university had taken cognisance of the matter based on the video and the FIR registered by the police.