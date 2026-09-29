Quitting IT to drive auto: Bengaluru woman reveals why she left corporate job

A video of a former IT employee working as a Rapido auto driver in Bengaluru has sparked widespread admiration online. Following her father's death, she gave up her corporate job to avoid late-night shifts and be near her mother. In a conversation with a digital content creator, the auto driver explained why she likes her new job more than the old one. The auto driver who left her IT job to take up a new career. (Instagram/@the_tanvishetty)

“But what will people say?” digital content creator Tanvi wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of her interaction with a Rapido auto driver.

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She continued, “She chose not to care. She chose freedom. She chose independence. She chose to take charge of her own life.”

Praising the auto driver, Tanvi expressed, “A single daughter. A woman in a male-dominated field. A Bangalore girl who decided that her life doesn’t need society’s permission. And honestly? We LOVE to see women take the wheel.”

Explaining her remark, the content creator said, “Because being brave isn’t always about doing something extraordinary. Sometimes, it’s simply having the courage to say: ‘This is what I want. And I’m choosing it’.”

She applauded women for choosing themselves and venturing into different fields. “More women choosing themselves. More women breaking stereotypes. More women taking over spaces they were told weren’t meant for them.”

What does the video show? Tanvi asked the auto driver, with a hint of surprise in her voice, “You were working in IT?” The woman answers, “Yes.” She then explains why she decided to leave the industry.

She explains that recently her father passed away, and her night shifts in IT made it impossible for her to stay with her mother. Hence, she completely changed careers to make more time for her family.

Talking about her new career, the auto driver shares that her new job isn’t bad and pays more than her IT job. She recalls how her family was initially against this change. She also reveals how she often leaves her passengers surprised, with some saying, "You speak good English and still drive an auto?”