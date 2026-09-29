Asian Games: ₹5 crore for Himachal’s medal winners

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced cash awards of approximately ₹5.33 crore for medal winners from Himachal Pradesh at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, officials said. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Pushpa Rana, Ritu Negi, Jyoti Thakur and Bhavna Thakur from Himachal will receive ₹33.33 lakh each under the Himachal Pradesh Sports Council Cash Award Rules, 2024. They were part of the 12-member women’s kabaddi team that won the gold medal. The total award for the Himachali players in the kabaddi team will be approximately ₹1.33 crore, with the team award distributed based on the players’ participation, as per the rules.

Sawan Barwal of Mandi will receive ₹2.50 crore for winning a silver medal in the men’s marathon, while Seema Kumari of Chamba will get ₹1.50 crore for securing a bronze in the women’s 10,000m event.

Congratulating the medal winners, their families, coaches and support staff, the CM said that their achievements were a matter of great pride for the state and that their feat would inspire more youth to take up sports.

He said that in 2024, sportspersons who participated in or won medals at international competitions were awarded a total of ₹17.44 crore. Under the 3% sports quota, 99 sportspersons have so far been provided employment.