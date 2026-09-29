LUCKNOW Repeated safety training and bus inspections have not resulted in a sustained reduction in accidents involving Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses, with crashes involving corporation-operated buses rising from nearly 480 in 2021-22 to 590 in 2025-26, according to UPSRTC data. UPSRTC safety drills fail to apply brakes on bus crashes

The rise has been accompanied by an increase in fatalities. As many as 450 people were killed in accidents involving UPSRTC buses in 2025-26, the highest annual toll in five years. A total of 437 people died in 2024-25, 408 in 2023-24, 391 in 2022-23 and 318 in 2021-22.

The number of fatal accidents also rose from 290 in 2021-22 to 380 in 2025-26.

The corporation has undertaken training on 12 safety-related points and inspections of buses on 13 parameters. Yet, the accident data indicates that the interventions have not translated into a clear downward trend. In 2025-26, UPSRTC-operated buses were involved in nearly 590 crashes, averaging nearly 50 accidents a month.

The wider accident figures, which include contracted buses, are higher. Total accidents involving UPSRTC buses rose from 560 in 2021-22 to 710 in 2025-26. Of these, around 590 involved buses operated directly by the corporation, while the remaining accidents involved contracted buses.

The five-year trend shows that total accidents increased by nearly 27%, while fatalities rose by about 42%. The number of major accidents also increased from 126 in 2021-22 to 172 in 2025-26.

The month-wise figures for the current calendar year show that the problem remains uneven but persistent. Between January and September 2026, 280 people were killed in accidents involving UPSRTC buses, compared to 360 during the corresponding period of 2025 and 330 in 2024.

June was particularly severe, recording 51 deaths in 2026, compared with 33 in June 2025 and 27 in June 2024. August 2025 had recorded the highest monthly toll in the three-year comparison, at 58.

Asked about the rise in fatalities and measures being taken to prevent crashes, UPSRTC managing director Prabhu Narayan Singh said June had been particularly bad and that the corporation had details of fatal cases involving its buses. “June was bad. We have information on all fatal cases involving UPSRTC over the last three years,” he said.

The figures raise questions over whether training and inspection exercises are adequately addressing the causes of crashes. While the corporation has focused on driver and conductor training, vehicle checks and scrutiny of fatal accidents, the increase in both crashes and deaths suggests that the effectiveness of these measures needs closer assessment.

At the same time, the data does not mean that UPSRTC buses or their drivers were responsible for every accident. The figures record accidents involving the corporation’s buses and individual crashes can involve factors such as road conditions, other vehicles and the actions of other road users.

Financial impact

The financial impact of the crashes has also been significant. UPSRTC data shows that compensation paid for deaths and injuries rose from ₹57 crore in 2022-23 to ₹74 crore in 2023-24 and ₹83 crore in 2024-25. Data for 2025-26 under this head was not available.

From April 2026, UPSRTC also expanded its relief scheme to cover people who were not travelling in its buses. Under the revised provisions, the family of a pedestrian killed in an accident involving a UPSRTC bus is eligible for ₹5 lakh, while a non-passenger injured in such an accident can receive ₹2.5 lakh.