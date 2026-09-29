Notifications for Rajya Sabha, MLC polls in Uttar Pradesh to be issued today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will issue notifications for the biennial election to 10 Rajya Sabha and 11 Legislative Council graduate and teacher constituency seats in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and the filing of nominations for both elections will begin the same day. The nomination process for both the Rajya Sabha polls and 11 Legislative Council graduate and teacher constituency seats in Uttar Pradesh will begin on Tuesday (September 29). (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

October 6 is the last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha election. Scrutiny will be done on October 7. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations until October 9. The voting will take place on October 16. Votes will be counted the same day. The election process will be completed by October 19.

For the Legislative Council election, too, the last date for filing nominations is October 6 and scrutiny will be done on October 7. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 9.

Voting will take place on October 23. Counting of votes will take place on October 27. The election process will be completed before October 31.

Seven BJP Rajya Sabha members whose term expires in November include Brij Lal, Geeta Shakya, Hardeep Singh Puri, Seema Dwivedi, Neeraj Shekhar, Arun Singh and BL Verma. The eighth member Dinesh Sharma has already resigned after being appointed lieutenant governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The lone Samajwadi Party member is party secretary general Ram Gopal Yadav.

The 11 Legislative Council members whose term expires on December 6 include Avnish Kumar Singh from the Lucknow graduate seat, Ashutosh Sinha from the Varanasi graduate seat, Manvendra Pratap Singh ‘Guru Ji’ from the Agra graduate seat, Dinesh Kumar Goyal from the Meerut graduate seat, Man Singh Yadav from the Allahabad-Jhansi Graduate seat, Umesh Dwivedi from the Lucknow teacher seat, Lal Bihari Yadav from the Varanasi teacher seat, Akash Agarwal (unaided) from the Agra Teacher seat, Shrichand Sharma from the Meerut teacher seat, Hari Singh Dhillon from the Bareilly-Moradabad teacher seat and Dhruv Kumar Tripathi from the Gorakhpur-Faizabad teacher seat.