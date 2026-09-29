Kyani, Colaba Sweets Mart, 11 others face FDA action

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licences of 13 establishments across the city, including the iconic Kyani & Co at Marine Lines, after inspections found multiple hygiene and food-safety violations. Mumbai, India - April 19, 2017: Kyani & Co. House Of Cakes cafe near Metro in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (Photo by Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times) (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

According to an FDA statement, its inspectors found cats, rat droppings, live flies, and dead cockroaches in the 120-year-old Irani restaurant’s kitchen’s food preparation and storage areas.

Blood had accumulated inside a refrigerator, while an open sewage manhole was found in the kitchen’s processing area, the statement said. Food was also stored directly on the floor and raw dough was covered with a newspaper. Inspectors also found that raw and ready-to-eat food was not being stored separately.

A Subway outlet in Lower Parel also had its licence suspended after inspectors found a faulty refrigerator with mould-like deposits and a foul smell, along with live cockroaches, water accumulation and poor segregation of food items. Used footwear was kept under the food counter, while onions and other food items were in contact with a worker’s used, sweaty jacket.

At Colaba Sweet Mart, inspectors found live cockroaches on weighing scales and in packaging, besides lizards, flies and larvae in the preparation area. Uncovered food was kept near dirty mop water, while ready-to-eat food and raw dough were placed directly on printed newspaper.

In Vile Parle East, Daffodils Fast Food Inn was found to have heavy dust and dirt accumulation, dirty refrigeration equipment and non-functioning temperature displays. Workers were also found sleeping in the storage area, where their personal belongings were kept alongside food.

In Dharavi, the licence of Arun Vilas Farsan was suspended after inspectors found cockroaches, insect and rat infestation, food items damaged by rats, dusty premises, cobwebs, inadequate cleaning arrangements and goods stored directly on the floor.

The FDA also suspended the licences of Ruchi Veg Restaurant in Parel, QSR Brands India, United Bakery & Stores in Santacruz West, Shree Padmavati Enterprises in Jogeshwari West, Hotel Purandar Vilas in Khar, Royal China on Hazarimal Somani Road in Fort, and Tiffin in Bandra over alleged violations of hygiene and sanitary requirements.

Separately, the FDA seized 7,340 kg of palmolein oil worth ₹11.81 lakh from Jogeshwari over concerns about its storage, packaging and quality. Inspectors found that reused tins were being used to package the edible oil, in violation of storage requirements.