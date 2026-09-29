Greater Noida school flags safety risk from damaged, open drains near campus

Greater Noida: Officials of Jesus and Mary School in Delta 3 have raised safety concerns over damaged and open drains in and around the school, saying they pose a risk to students. In the complaint, the school said the drain in front of the school was “completely broken” and the area became waterlogged during the monsoon.

Around 2,800 students study at the school, according to a complaint submitted to the Greater Noida Authority last Thursday.

In the complaint, reviewed by HT and signed by school principal Fr Saji Palamottam, the school said the drain in front of the school was “completely broken” and the area became waterlogged during the monsoon.

“The drainage system in front of the school is completely damaged and filled with filth. Any wild insects, snakes, scorpions, mosquitoes or other pests can harm the students passing by,” the complaint read.

School officials said the issue had been brought to the notice of Greater Noida Development Authority (GNIDA) several times.

“The authority has left these drains open. This is very dangerous as it is right in front of the main gate. It has been open since before the monsoon season. Sometimes they come to clean but leave it open as it is,” officials said in a statement.

They also said a drain on the other side of the school, near the transformer, appeared to be 7-8 feet deep and that it was fortunate that no accident had occurred.

“This is not just near the school but in multiple areas around Delta 3 where the drain covers are not there,” said RWA president Delta 3, Ram Kumar Dhama.

Rajesh Kumar Nim, senior manager-in-charge, GNIDA, said drain covers were being constructed by a private contractor and the work was underway.

“The drain covers are being made by a private contractor. The demand is high. In Delta 1 and 2, we have started work of covering the drains. Wherever the drains are uncovered, we have created a boundary wall to prevent any accidents,” he said.

Asked about the lack of boundary walls around the drains near the school, Nim said, “I will look into the matter and resolve it within the next couple of days.”