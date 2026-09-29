8,850 SGNP encroachers accept alternative accommodation near Kalyan

MUMBAI: Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) officials, who have begun the process of giving alternative houses to encroachers on forest land, have received a huge response to the initiative. So far, 8,850 slum dwellers have expressed willingness to shift to Khoni and Shirdon near Kalyan, and forest officers said that 2,000 more could join the scheme. MHADA has offered 6,500 houses for the resettlement. On Sunday, forest minister Ganesh Naik visited the information collection centre and personally reviewed the ongoing process of collecting documents from the encroachers.

The park, spread over 103 sq km, has 29,957 encroachers in the northern and southern divisions. The southern division has 11,055 encroachers eligible for rehabilitation. Of these, 8,850 have submitted the required documents to the park administration as of September 27, 2026.

Deputy director (South) Kiran Patil said that considering the response received so far, the number of eligible beneficiaries submitting their documents was expected to cross 10,000 soon. To enable the remaining beneficiaries to submit their documents, the park administration has extended the deadline to September 30.

The Bombay high court had ordered the removal of the encroachments in 1997 but political parties opposed this. A few months ago, the forest department began the process of removing 500 encroacher families who had accepted alternative free houses earlier but did not relocate. This drive was stopped after BJP leaders met forest minister Ganesh Naik.

On Sunday, Naik visited the information collection centre and personally reviewed the ongoing process of collecting documents from the encroachers. He expressed satisfaction at the response from the beneficiaries as well as the work being carried out by the field staff. He instructed the authorities to complete the process expeditiously and transparently.

“This overwhelming response to the appeal made by the park administration indicates the willingness and preparedness of eligible encroachers to participate in the rehabilitation process,” said a senior officer of SGNP. “As beneficiaries are coming forward voluntarily and submitting their documents, the process of information collection has gained considerable momentum.”

Environmental activist Debi Goenka, who filed the petition to remove encroachers from the national park on behalf of the Bombay Environmental Action Group in 1995, said, “I am happy that the government is getting its act together and providing rehabilitation tenements to eligible encroachers. This is long overdue. The first judgement was given on May 7, 1997.” Goenka added that he hoped the encroachers did not come back after getting houses.