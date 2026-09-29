No green light for Punjab’s eco-housing policy

In a setback to the Punjab government’s implementation of its Low Impact Green Housing (LIGH) policy, 2025, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has extended the restraint on action under the policy until demarcation of land under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) is completed. In a setback to the Punjab government’s implementation of its Low Impact Green Housing (LIGH) policy, 2025, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has extended the restraint on action under the policy until demarcation of land under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) is completed. (HT)

The LIGH policy was notified by the Punjab department of housing and urban development on November 20, 2025, to regulate and regularise low-impact residential farmhouses on plots measuring 4,000 square yards on land delisted from the PLPA, particularly in the Shivalik-Kandi belt. The policy was challenged before the NGT by the Public Action Committee (PAC), which questioned its provisions in relation to land delisted from the PLPA, 1900.

According to the figures cited in the matter, around 3.26 lakh acres in Punjab fall under the PLPA.

The tribunal, in its September 18 order uploaded on September 28, recorded the Punjab government’s submission that the demarcation process was in progress and that no action would be taken until the exercise was completed. The state also sought continuation of the statement made before the tribunal on December 18, 2025, which was recorded by the bench.

The matter was heard by a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad. The tribunal said other issues relating to the merits of the challenge would be considered after the requisite reports were placed on record.

The challenge relates to the executive notification dated November 20, 2025, through which Punjab framed the LIGH policy for approval and regulation of such habitats. The applicant had questioned the policy before the tribunal.

During the hearing, senior counsel appearing for Punjab submitted that the government had subsequently amended the policy through a notification dated April 7, 2026. Under the amendment, the portion of Condition 11 referring to consideration of the Eco Tourism Policy, 2009, and monitoring by the forest department was deleted. Condition 18 was also deleted, while the remaining conditions of the November 2025 policy were retained.

The dispute has also brought into focus land that had been delisted from the PLPA. According to the state’s submissions recorded in the proceedings, the main grievance in the connected matter concerned the commercial use of land that had been delisted through notifications dated August 26, 2011, and July 24, 2009.

The proceedings have also seen newly impleaded agriculturists seek permission to use their agricultural land for home-stays, eco-tourism, cottage industries and other purposes, or alternatively seek compensation from the state.

The tribunal, however, declined to issue directions on these demands at this stage. It observed that, in view of the amendment to the policy and the statement made by Punjab’s senior counsel, no ground was made out for issuing such directions and rejected the prayer.

The NGT has made it clear that the other substantive issues concerning the policy will be considered after the necessary reports are placed on record. The matter has been listed for December 14.

Farm Stay Policy case: NGT seeks demarcation, scientific mapping of PLPA land

In the same order, the NGT also dealt with the challenge to Punjab’s Farm Stay Policy, 2026, and took note of the state government’s September 15, 2026, amendment to the policy.

Punjab informed the tribunal that the amendment, carried out in compliance with the NGT’s earlier order of July 24, expressly clarified that land covered by the PLPA as well as land released or delisted from the Act, would remain outside the ambit of the Farm Stay Policy.

However, the applicant submitted that its prayer seeking demarcation and scientific mapping of all notified and delisted PLPA land still survived. The state sought four weeks to respond and file an additional affidavit on the issue.