Congress workers stage protest outside CEC’s parental residence in Agra, elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh

Congress workers staged a protest outside chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s parental residence in Agra on Monday and painted slogans on the main gate in connection with the ongoing controversy over the Election Commission’s functioning and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Police later removed the slogans. Congress workers during their protest in Agra on Monday. (HT Photo)

Former Congress state general secretary (organisation) Anil Yadav and Mathura district Congress president Mukesh Dhangar, who led the protest, were arrested in Agra. Party workers also held protests in other districts across Uttar Pradesh.

No one from Kumar’s family, including his parents, were inside the house at Vijay Nagar Colony under the Hariparvat police station limits at the time of the protest. Only a private guard and tenants on the first floor were present.

Police said no permission was sought for the protest.

“Leaders, along with their associates, attempted to create a ruckus and lawlessness at the house of the chief election commissioner where his parents live. All these protesters absconded once the Agra police reached the spot,” an Agra police statement said..

The Congress had initially called the protest at the Agra collectorate, but before it could be held about two dozen party workers reached the CEC’s paternal house

“Protest marches and effigy-burning, demonstrations were held across the state to oppose the alleged collusion of CEC with the BJP, as well as his unconstitutional acts and conspiracy to facilitate ‘vote theft’ and manipulate voter lists,” said a Congress press statement in Lucknow.

In Lucknow, hundreds of Congress workers gathered at Tikunia Park and marched toward the Election Commission office at Janpath Market, said Kunwar Singh Nishad, chairman of the UP Congress media department.

“Upon advancing, they were stopped by a heavy police force using barricades near the Municipal Corporation office, leading to a scuffle with the police. Congress workers registered their protest by burning an effigy of Gyanesh Kumar. Congress workers were arrested, and released late in the evening,” Nishad added.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai said, “Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had long ago raised his voice against the large-scale ‘vote theft’ campaign allegedly underway across the country. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have consistently warned the nation that the electoral machinery is being utilized to confer undue advantages upon the BJP. Evidence has now emerged indicating that the Election Commission was operated under the control of a single individual, sidelining the other two Election Commissioners.”

Congress workers also staged protests in Meerut and Saharanpur.

In Meerut, party workers marched from Chaudhary Charan Singh Park towards the district magistrate’s office, raising slogans. Police seized an effigy and briefly restricted entry into the Collectorate.

In Saharanpur, a confrontation was witnessed between police and protesters over a banner. Police detained the Mahanagar Congress president and other workers and registered a case against 10 people.

In Ayodhya district, a protest march was staged from the Congress office to the Collectorate. Party workers were stopped by the police in front of the district hospital, where they registered their protest by burning the CEC’s effigy, said a press statement issued by Congress in Lucknow. Protests were also held in Sonbhadra, Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Unnao and Mathura districts.

In Varanasi, Congress leaders staged a demonstration, demanding Kumar’s removal and an independent inquiry into the allegations surrounding the electoral process.

In Gorakhpur, several Congress workers were detained while marching towards Ram Prasad Bismil Park.

In Kushinagar, too, Congress workers held protests. Addressing the protesters, former Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu alleged that the Election Commission had compromised the democratic process.

In Deoria, the protest march passed through several routes before turning into a sit-in at Subhash Chowk.