Raymond ‘R.C.’ Horsch’s disturbing books in focus amid Philly house probe, wrote about killing woman: ‘I open the drum…’

In one chapter of one of his books, Raymond claims to have murdered a woman and later disposed of her body through a chemical process. The self-described artist, porn performer and ex-convict wrote several books, including one titled Empathy. The 2014 book is an autobiographical memoir of a caring and empathetic serial killer.

CBS News Philadelphia reviewed hundreds of pages of Raymond’s books, and reported that much of the material is graphic, disturbing, sexually explicit and violent. Raymond, who died in 2025, was married to Amy McHale, who disappeared in 2016. He reportedly produced snuff films and wrote erotic books with sadomasochistic themes.

Raymond ‘R.C.’ Horsch’s disturbing books are in focus amid an investigation into a "mystery house" in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood. His son Eugene Horsch’s house is under investigation, with evidence suggesting that two missing women died there.

What evidence has emerged linking Eugene Horsch to the deaths of missing women in Philadelphia?

What evidence has emerged linking Eugene Horsch to the deaths of missing women in Philadelphia?

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In the book, Raymond claims that he strangled a woman who was one of many women he was involved with romantically.

"I drive to an industrial plumbing supply place off Packer Avenue and purchase a hundred-pound drum of sodium hydroxide,” he wrote.

Raymond then described placing the victim, Krista, into a bathtub in the home's basement.

"I open the drum of lye…. I use about forty pounds to start," he wrote. "Soon the liquid boils. The heat is good because it greatly speeds the decomposition process. In five or six hours there will be nothing left of her."

Vito Roselli, a retired FBI special agent, revealed that investigators are now developing a psychological profile for Raymond and identifying patterns. His books indicated repeated preying on women in Kensington.

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"I haven't come across a case like this before," Roselli said.

"You don't know until they go through everything and make sure all the victims fit the same pattern and if there was a one-off, why to come up with a good behavioral conclusion," Roselli added.

During the probe, investigators found evidence suggesting an attempt to grow or produce narcotics. Among several items seized was a piece of writing about serial killer Ted Bundy that referenced zip ties and a drum, a source familiar with the investigation told NBC10. The note even mentioned killings and "trash that needs to go." It remains unclear who wrote the piece. However, Horsch's attorney suggested in an earlier conversation that the author was Raymond.

Eugene remains in federal custody on unrelated charges.