Luigi Mangione dubbed ‘Gen-Z’s Ted Bundy’ as netizens' obsession with killers is exposed

The internet’s obsession with killers and true crime is exposed every time there is a high profile murder somewhere in the world. Americans are currently engrossed in conversations about UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer Luigi Mangione, who became a sort of celebrity following the murder, with crazed netizens going gaga over his looks. Luigi Mangione dubbed ‘Gen-Z’s Ted Bundy’ (REUTERS/Matthew Hatcher TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY, Wikimedia Commons)

Mangione has now been compared to notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, who kidnapped, raped, and murdered dozens of young women and girls during the 1970s. Bundy had female fans too, and even received hundreds of love letters while he was behind bars.

Netizens have compared Bundy with Mangione, with one Reddit post suggesting the two look similar. Meanwhile, an X user wrote, “ngl i think Luigi Mangione is the Ted Bundy of our generation,” possibly referring to the public’s obsession with the CEO killer.

One user wrote, “luigi mangione makes me understand those women who had a crush on ted bundy,” while another said, “this luigi mangione thing is the ted bundy crazy fan girl moment of this generation and honestly i love it”. Another said, “I went to the bar last night and someone said that Luigi Mangione is the Gen-Z’s Ted Bundy…”.

‘Complete disregard for some of the most basic laws of our society’

Meanwhile, a mental health expert has claimed Mangione, 26,displayed a pattern of “grandiose” behavior that is associated with personality disorders like narcissism and sociopathy. Manhattan psychologist Dr. Chloe Carmichael told New York Post, “There’s a level of grandiosity in his decision that his own opinions would merit his complete disregard for some of the most basic laws of our society. . . . and this sense of permission to take a man’s life into his own hands.”

“For him to imagine himself as this ‘hero’ — it raises questions for me about a personality disorder that’s along the lines of narcissism,” Carmichael added.

New York City psychotherapist Dr. Alyson Cohen likened Mangione to Bundy and Charles Manson, who exhibited symptoms of “antisocial personality disorder.” “Antisocial personality disorder is when people lack the ability to have empathy and compassion for other humans. With a cold-blooded killer, the cold-bloodedness is literally a lack of emotional consideration,” Cohen told the outlet.

“I don’t think that someone who feels deeply on an emotional level would be okay with shooting someone in the head,” Cohen added.

Mangione allegedly shot Thompson dead on a sidewalk in Midtown. He was arrested at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s and is now facing a slew of charges, including murder and gun possession. The Ivy League graduateremains jailed without bail.