Was Luigi Mangione a client of UnitedHealthcare? NYPD official reveals why suspect may have targeted Brian Thompson

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's alleged killer Luigi Mangione was never a client of the medical insurance giant, a senior NYPD official has revealed. Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told NBC that he suspects the 26-year-old Ivy League graduate may have killed Thompson due to the health insurance company's size and influence.

According to Kenny, investigators found evidence that Mangione knew UnitedHealthcare was holding its annual investor conference at a Manhattan hotel on the day of the shooting. The manifesto investigators found reportedly mentioned UnitedHealthcare and accused health insurance companies of corporate greed.

“We have no indication that he was ever a client of UnitedHealthcare, but he does make mention that it is the fifth largest corporation in America, which would make it the largest healthcare organization in America,” Kenny said. “So that’s possibly why he targeted that company.”

Cops found a 3D-printed pistol, 3D-printed silencer, a loaded Glock magazine and multiple fake IDs in Mangione’s backpack, along with the two-and-a-half-page manifesto addressed to “the Feds”. The ballistics from the ghost gun reportedly matched the shell casings found at the scene of the murder. Mangione’s fingerprints matched a water bottle and a granola wrapper found near the crime scene.

Mangione, who was recently transferred to SCI Huntingdon, a correctional facility located near Altoona, Pennsylvania, is accused of shooting Thompson dead on a sidewalk in Midtown. He was arrested at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s.

The grandson of a multimillionaire who made his fortune as a real estate developer, Mangione was charged with various crimes in Pennsylvania, including forgery, carrying firearms without a license, tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of a crime and false identification to law enforcement. In New York, he was charged with murder, as well as criminal possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a firearm silencer.