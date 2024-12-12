Luigi Mangione’s bizarre prison menu sparks curiosity – it includes porcupine meatballs!

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer Luigi Mangione’s prison menu has been revealed, and it includes an unusual item – porcupine meatballs. The 26-year-old Ivy League graduate was recently transferred to SCI Huntingdon, a correctional facility located near Altoona, Pennsylvania. He is now adjusting to prison life, with meals that include mac and cheese, pasta bean casserole, and porcupine meatballs made with ground meat and rice in a tangy tomato sauce, as reported by The Mirror. Luigi Mangione’s bizarre prison menu sparks curiosity (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)(REUTERS)

The suspect’s daily routine is believed to be straightforward but isolated. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says he is housed alone in a single cell, and does not have a roommate, according to TMZ.

Mangione, who is the grandson of a multimillionaire who made his fortune as a real estate developer, is not in solitary confinement. However, he is reportedly not mingling with the general inmate population at present.

Luigi Mangione’s prison meals

Just like his looks and possible motive, Mangione’s prison meals have now sparked curiosity. His breakfast on a typical day might include fruit, grits, bread, scrambled eggs, and coffee. For lunch, Mangione has porcupine meatballs with mashed potatoes, bread, and canned fruit. His dinner includes mac and cheese, a pasta bean casserole, and stewed tomatoes.

Mangione was captured following a multi-state manhunt after Thompson’s caught-on-camera murder. He allegedly gunned down the CEO on a sidewalk in Midtown last week.

Mangione was charged with several crimes in Pennsylvania, including forgery, carrying firearms without a license, tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of a crime and false identification to law enforcement. He was charged with murder, as well as criminal possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a firearm silencer in New York. It is believed that Mangione committed the crime as a result of his grievances about UnitedHealthcare and other health insurance companies.