Why did US walkout of UN Security Council meeting? Dispute with France, allegations against Human Rights Chief explained
The US delegation left a UNSC meeting after France criticized its voting behavior on human rights, comparing it to authoritarian regimes.
The US delegation on Monday exited a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting in response to remarks made by France, which likened Washington's voting behavior on human rights to that of authoritarian regimes.
This diplomatic dispute began the previous week when the US voted alongside North Korea and Russia against the extension of Volker Turk's tenure as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
Following the vote on Friday, France's mission to the United Nations condemned the United States, drawing a comparison to North Korea and Russia.
"The US used to be a beacon of human rights. Not anymore," it stated on X.
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US ambassador Mike Waltz blasts France
In his response, US ambassador Mike Waltz charged France with supporting a human rights chief who had been "lecturing" democratic nations while simultaneously "cozying up to the world's worst oppressors," without providing further clarification on his statement.
Turk has condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine as well as Israel's military operations in Gaza.
The US delegation's walkout occurred while France's ambassador Jerome Bonnafont was addressing an emergency Security Council meeting regarding Russia's war in Ukraine.
The walkout by the US team occurred while France's ambassador, Jerome Bonnafont, was addressing an emergency Security Council meeting regarding Russia's war in Ukraine.
US ambassador Dan Negrea stated that the delegation would persist in making similar protests until France "renounces their condescending and disrespectful rhetoric".
The contention surrounding Turk's second term, which was approved with 144 votes in favor, 10 against, and 13 abstentions, highlights the ongoing tensions between Washington and the United Nations.
US slashes funding for UN agencies
The Trump administration has reduced financial support for UN agencies and has exited from numerous of its entities.
On Friday, US ambassador Jeff Bartos condemned Turk's reappointment, stating that "there will be consequences" for the assembly that "tolerates procedural overreach, backroom deals, and the misuse of UN positions."
"The United States will immediately reassess our engagement, participation, and funding," Bartos stated.
French ambassador Bonnafont called Turk "a voice of conscience," highlighting his "rigor and impartiality" throughout his initial term.
Farhan Haq, the Deputy UN spokesperson, refrained from commenting on the US's departure, stating that the UN anticipates all member states to honor the decision.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More