Why did US walkout of UN Security Council meeting? Dispute with France, allegations against Human Rights Chief explained

"The US used to be a beacon of human rights. Not anymore," it stated on X.

Following the vote on Friday, France's mission to the United Nations condemned the United States, drawing a comparison to North Korea and Russia .

This diplomatic dispute began the previous week when the US voted alongside North Korea and Russia against the extension of Volker Turk's tenure as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The US delegation on Monday exited a UN Security Council ( UNSC ) meeting in response to remarks made by France, which likened Washington's voting behavior on human rights to that of authoritarian regimes.

US ambassador Mike Waltz blasts France In his response, US ambassador Mike Waltz charged France with supporting a human rights chief who had been "lecturing" democratic nations while simultaneously "cozying up to the world's worst oppressors," without providing further clarification on his statement.

Turk has condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine as well as Israel's military operations in Gaza.

The US delegation's walkout occurred while France's ambassador Jerome Bonnafont was addressing an emergency Security Council meeting regarding Russia's war in Ukraine.

The walkout by the US team occurred while France's ambassador, Jerome Bonnafont, was addressing an emergency Security Council meeting regarding Russia's war in Ukraine.

US ambassador Dan Negrea stated that the delegation would persist in making similar protests until France "renounces their condescending and disrespectful rhetoric".

The contention surrounding Turk's second term, which was approved with 144 votes in favor, 10 against, and 13 abstentions, highlights the ongoing tensions between Washington and the United Nations.

US slashes funding for UN agencies The Trump administration has reduced financial support for UN agencies and has exited from numerous of its entities.

On Friday, US ambassador Jeff Bartos condemned Turk's reappointment, stating that "there will be consequences" for the assembly that "tolerates procedural overreach, backroom deals, and the misuse of UN positions."

"The United States will immediately reassess our engagement, participation, and funding," Bartos stated.

French ambassador Bonnafont called Turk "a voice of conscience," highlighting his "rigor and impartiality" throughout his initial term.

Farhan Haq, the Deputy UN spokesperson, refrained from commenting on the US's departure, stating that the UN anticipates all member states to honor the decision.