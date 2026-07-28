Umeshkumar Thakkar: Indian-origin postal worker dies delivering mail amid Texas heat advisory in Little Elm
Umeshkumar Thakkar, a 58-year-old mail carrier, died delivering mail in Little Elm, Texas, during extreme heat
Umeshkumar Thakkar, a 58-year-old rural mail carrier, passed away on Monday while delivering mail in Little Elm, a suburb of Dallas, Texas, amid a heat advisory and temperatures exceeding triple digits. He had been employed by the United States Postal Service (USPS) since 2022. His family and friends conducted a funeral service for him on Thursday afternoon.
Texas temperatures and heat advisory
On Monday, temperatures climbed to 102 degrees (39 C) and reached 108 degrees (42 C) on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Surveillance video indicates that Thakkar's postal vehicle was stationary near Thornhill Lane and Graystone Drive, with its hazard lights flashing at roughly 12:20 p.m. Neighbor Ximena Ayala recounted witnessing fire trucks, about five patrol cars, and a person seemingly inspecting the mail vehicle while appearing distressed on the phone, according to Fox 4.
Manny Ortiz informed the station that upon returning from the gym, he discovered the vehicle positioned in front of his mailbox, with emergency crews present on his lawn. They said the postman passed out,” he stated. “They shouldn’t be working in this heat.”
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Umeshkumar Thakkar dead: Co-worker speaks out
A 911 call was received at approximately 2 p.m.. Firefighters performed CPR, but Thakkar was declared dead at the scene.
"It is extremely hot in the Texas area. There is no excuse for this. They are really out of control. My question is how many people have to die before they realize that the heat is too much or for them to even care about showing some compassion for people and treating us like human beings instead of dogs?” a Texas worker told WSWS.
Umeshkumar Thakkar cause of death not officially revealed
Authorities have yet to establish the official cause of death or the moment Thakkar lost consciousness during the approximately 100 minutes his vehicle was stationary.
The vehicle seems to be one of the older Grumman Long Life Vehicles, commonly referred to as LLVs, which lack air conditioning. It is common for workers to document temperatures exceeding 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius) within these vehicles.
Thakkar is the third postal carrier in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to pass away on his route due to extreme heat in a span of just over three years.
OSHA launches investigation as USPS issues statement
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has commenced an inquiry into the death, while the U.S. Postal Service is undertaking its own evaluation. OSHA investigators might review workplace conditions, speak with employees, and identify any potential safety violations.
The USPS stated that it is "deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a postal family member" and is providing grief counseling to staff at the Little Elm Main Post Office while the investigation is ongoing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More