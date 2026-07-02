Gucci Mane kidnapping: Alleged video of Pooh Shiesty and Big30's robbery at Dallas studio; watch

The alleged kidnapping and robbery of rapper Gucci Mane at his studio in Dallas, Texas in January this year reached a decisive turning point after the Department of Justice announced charges against rappers Pooh Shiesty, Big30 and five others on April 2. Rappers Gucci Mane (L) and Pooh Shiesty. (Instagram)

While the trial for Pooh Shiesty and his associates involved in the kidnapping and robbery was initially scheduled for June 9, it was postponed to next February 2027. But the case is far from being in cold storage for now.

Each day, some new revelation about the January 10 incident seems to be emerging. Earlier this week, the details of the contract that Pooh Shiesty allegedly forced Gucci Mane to sign, purportedly leading to the kidnapping, was revealed. Now, a video has dropped that shows what transpired at the Dallas Studio of rapper Gucci Mane.

Notably, Pooh Shiesty, real name Lontrell Williams Jr., was signed with Gucci Mane's 1017 records. Shiesty alleges that he wanted to terminate the contract, but Gucci Mane was unwilling to allow him to do so.

Ht.com could not verify the authenticity of the video. It remains unclear where it originated.

Here's the video: