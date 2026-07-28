NASA chief Jared Isaacman declares ‘boots will be on the moon in 2028’, hails Elon Musk's SpaceX
NASA chief Jared Isaacman announced that “boots will be on the moon in 2028,” praising Elon Musk and SpaceX as key to NASA's planned lunar return.
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said humans are expected to return to the Moon in late 2028. During an interview on the Moonshots podcast, he confidently announced, “Boots will be on the moon in 2028.” He also praised Elon Musk and SpaceX, saying NASA cannot achieve its Moon mission without the company.
Isaacman said SpaceX's strong financial position and engineering talent make him confident that the ambitious lunar mission can be completed, said Isaacman on the podcast.
Why SpaceX matters
"We can't do it without them. So the fact that they're extremely well capitalized right now is a fantastic thing, not to mention the engineering talent that's in there," Isaacman said, while hailing Musk as the greatest entrepreneur of his time.
On the podcast Isaacman said, "So the fact that they're extremely well capitalized right now is a fantastic thing.". He also praised the engineering team at SpaceX, saying the company has exceptional technical talent. Isaacman said SpaceX's engineering strength is another reason he is confident about the Moon mission.
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Praise for Elon Musk
During the interview, Isaacman praised Elon Musk for his leadership and achievements. He described Musk as the greatest entrepreneur and engineer in recent history. Isaacman also defended Musk's ambitious business plans. Referring to Musk, Isaacman said, "Never bet against an extremely well capitalized Elon."
Moon mission plans
Isaacman said SpaceX's investments in orbital data centers show the company is willing to pursue bold ideas. He said SpaceX's decision to invest in orbital data centers gives him confidence that the company can deliver on difficult projects. Isaacman said there is no reason to believe that SpaceX will not succeed with its plans.
The comments linked NASA's planned Moon landing timeline with the agency's continued reliance on SpaceX's technology and capabilities. Isaacman's remarks highlight NASA's expectation that the next human Moon landing will take place in 2028, with SpaceX playing a central role in making the mission possible.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More