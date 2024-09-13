In a monumental moment for space exploration fintech billionaire Jared Isaacman led the first-ever private spacewalk, taking non-professional astronauts to new heights (literally). This historic event is part of the Polaris Dawn mission launched by SpaceX earlier this week from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, pushing humanity farther into space than it has ventured in over five decades. Fintech billionaire Jared Isaacman led the first-ever private spacewalk

Jared was joined by a dedicated team: pilot Scott Poteet, along with SpaceX employees Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon. Their mission is not just a technological milestone, but also a symbolic one — marking the growing role of private enterprises in space exploration.

The first venture out into the vastness of space was anticipated to last over two hours, and yet it was more stretching than walking. Jared was allowed to flex his arms and legs to test the durability of the new spacesuit, but he never removed his hand or foot from the ship. This massive accomplishment marks a new beginning in space exploration, previously shunned by traditionalists.

The internet has been buzzing with reactions to the Polaris Dawn mission, celebrating another milestone in SpaceX’s long list of achievements. People across the world took to social media to express their joy at the previously thought-to-be impossible feat. “Polaris Dawn #Spacewalk must be a dream come true! What an achievement 👏👏👏 The moment he stepped out of the Dragon. 🤩🔥,” said one netizen. “Most iconic image in generations,” said another. “Teared up watching as it gives me hope that one day, my 4 y.o son ( who LOVES space ) can do it too. I believe in him,” said a very optimistic fan of the debacle. One more fan commented, “This is one of the most inspiring things I've ever seen.”

Jared's spacewalk demonstrates the potential for non-professional astronauts to play an active role in space exploration, paving the way for future missions that could involve more private citizens. As private space travel becomes more commonplace, the possibilities seem endless.