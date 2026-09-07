East Zone vs South Zone Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 2: Ishan Kishan aims to take his team past 500

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EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 2: Ishan Kishan aims to continue from where he left off.

EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 2: Ishan Kishan and Kumar Kushagra will aim to take the East Zone past the 500-run mark against the South Zone when the play resumes on Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy final on Monday. Captain Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 111 was the highlight of Day 1, while Kumar Kushagra’s 63 not out provided valuable support. The pair’s partnership has left East Zone in a commanding position, and both will be keen to resume with the same composure and intent. South Zone, led by Tilak Varma, will need to find a way to break the stand early. Mohammed Siraj and the rest of the bowling attack face a demanding task, with the pressure now on them to produce wickets and prevent East Zone from building an imposing score. Earlier, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Shikhar Mohan played knocks of 72 and 85, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also chipped in with a quickfire knock of 44. Siraj has been totally off the boil in the summit clash. ...Read More

South Zone, led by Tilak Varma, will need to find a way to break the stand early. Mohammed Siraj and the rest of the bowling attack face a demanding task, with the pressure now on them to produce wickets and prevent East Zone from building an imposing score. Earlier, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Shikhar Mohan played knocks of 72 and 85, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also chipped in with a quickfire knock of 44. Siraj has been totally off the boil in the summit clash.