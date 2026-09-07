Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant are a vision in couture at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s 40th anniversary

Celebrating four decades of couture excellence, designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla hosted a star-studded gala marking their 40th anniversary in fashion. The glamorous evening brought together several Bollywood celebrities and fashion personalities, with Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant stealing the spotlight with their striking ensembles.

The trio showcased three distinct interpretations of contemporary Indian fashion, with each look blending intricate craftsmanship, sophisticated silhouettes and statement detailing. Let’s decode their looks and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani steals the spotlight in stunning crimson saree at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s 40th anniversary celebration )

Isha Ambani's sleek modern sparkle Isha Ambani embraced contemporary glamour in a fitted silver-white embellished ensemble. She paired a crystal-detailed top featuring a V-neckline and subtle peplum silhouette with matching tailored trousers.

The sleek co-ordinated set brought together sparkle and sharp tailoring, creating an effortlessly sophisticated look. She accessorised the ensemble with layered diamond chokers, while her soft, flowing tresses added an understated finish to the glamorous outfit.