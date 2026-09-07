Nita Ambani steals the spotlight in stunning crimson saree at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s 40th anniversary celebration
Nita Ambani made a glamorous statement in a richly detailed crimson saree at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s 40th anniversary celebration in Mumbai. See all pics.
Nita Ambani and sarees are definitely a match made in fashion heaven. Whenever the Reliance Industries chairman steps out, she makes sure to grab attention with her exquisite saree looks, and her latest appearance was no exception. For designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s 40th anniversary celebration in Mumbai on September 6, Nita opted for a striking red saree that let intricate craftsmanship and classic styling take centre stage. Let’s decode her look and pick some ethnic fashion notes for the festive season. (Also read: Nita Ambani’s beautiful hand-painted saree for Independence Day is a ‘living canvas’ of Odisha’s Pattachitra art. Watch )
Nita Ambani’s red saree takes centre stage
For the occasion, Nita chose a deep crimson-red saree with a rich, textured finish. The six-yard drape featured intricate geometric detailing along the border and pallu, adding visual depth to the otherwise solid-toned ensemble. The vibrant red hue itself did much of the talking, giving the look a regal and festive quality.
She paired the saree with a matching full-sleeved blouse featuring intricate patterned embroidery. The coordinated blouse and saree created a seamless tonal look, while the elaborate sleeves added another layer of craftsmanship to the outfit.
How she styled her look
Rather than going all out with statement jewellery, Nita kept her accessories relatively restrained. She wore a delicate red-thread necklace with a diamond pendant, paired with matching drop earrings featuring diamond and gemstone detailing.
A statement ring added a subtle sparkle, while her choice to keep the jewellery minimal allowed the richly coloured saree and its detailed craftsmanship to remain the focus.
Nita completed the look with her hair styled in soft, voluminous waves cascading over one shoulder. Her makeup featured defined eyes, warm-toned blush and a glossy nude-pink lip, while a classic red bindi provided the finishing touch.
About the event
It was a star-studded evening as Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla marked 40 years in fashion at their new Mumbai flagship, Mubarak Baug, with celebrities including Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Navya Nanda, Sonam Kapoor and others in attendance.
Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla began their creative partnership in 1986 and have since built one of India’s most recognisable couture houses, known for reimagining traditional crafts such as Chikankari, Zardozi, mirror work and Resham embroidery for contemporary fashion. Their 40th anniversary also marks the opening of Mubarak Baug, a 20,000-square-foot flagship in Mumbai’s historic Framjee Cawasjee Institute, bringing together couture, jewellery, archival pieces, art and craft while celebrating the designers’ four-decade legacy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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