Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla take us back to the supermodel era

Designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla got the yesteryear supermodels Arjun Rampal, Nayanika Chatterjee, Sheetal Mallar, Carol Gracias and Dino Morea together to reminisce about the early days of their careers and recall moments that have delightfully become a permanent part of their memory. The video showcased their extraordinary journey in the glamorous, yet gruelling world of haute couture. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's new campaign.

A 350-year-old generational property in Goa was the location for this project. Its original Portuguese aesthetic is flawlessly maintained to this day, making it the ideal companion for AJSK couture which is always a love letter to history.

Among the collections featured, 'Gota', 'Dangler', 'Byzantine' and 'Navratan' are seen prominently alongside stunning pieces from numerous other collections crafted with equally adored traditional techniques like Vasli, Zardozi, Mirrorwork and more. The male models are styled in MARD by Abu Sandeep. Every garment is indulgently detailed to reflect the celebratory energy that inspired this grand shoot. From embellished hoods in dramatic silhouettes to a plethora of pearls that dance as gracefully as their wearer, the garments have a life of their own. The collections feature Angrakhas, sarees, ghagras, skirts, jackets and numerous other Indian, Western and Indo-Western silhouettes.