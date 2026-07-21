What are the early symptoms of bone cancer? Ortho oncologist Dr Nikhil Tandon explains
The early symptoms of bone cancer is very similar to other orthopaedic issues, which often causes delay in diagnosis, shares Dr Nikhil Tandon.
Pain in the bones is not a novelty when it comes to afflictions, especially among the aged. When people think of bone pain, they often attribute it to ageing, physical exhaustion, arthritis, or an old injury.
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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, ortho oncologist Dr Nikhil Tandon pointed out that bone cancer rarely crosses our minds when one thinks of bone pain. However, while the condition is relatively uncommon, its rarity is also one of the reasons why it is diagnosed late.
“Patients ignore persistent symptoms until they start affecting their mobility or daily life,” shared the doctor. “According to the Indian Cancer Society, approximately 4,000 new cases of bone cancer are diagnosed every year in India.”
Bone cancer accounts for nearly five percent of all cancer cases across the world. While the numbers are low, early detection remains pivotal in influencing treatment and long-term survival of the patient, noted Dr Tandon.
What are the early symptoms of bone cancer?
The early symptoms of bone cancer is much similar to those of other orthopaedic diseases. These include:
- Constant ache in one specific bone
- Swelling of the joints
- Reduced mobility
- Fractures following minor injuries
Since the symptoms are commonplace, the seriousness of the situation often remains undetected for a long period.
As Dr Tandon noted, “Most often, the pain becomes severe and appears mostly at nighttime or does not ease with rest and medicine. Unfortunately, most people prefer self-medication or wait for the pain to reduce on its own.”
How to assist early detection of bone cancer?
While no lifestyle change can completely prevent bone cancer, certain habits can improve awareness and help identify warning signs, pointed out Dr Tandon. Three of them that he shared are presented as follows.
- Bone pain that lasts for several weeks without an obvious cause should not be ignored.
- Do not self-medicate. Persistent bone pain or swelling should always be evaluated through a clinical examination and appropriate imaging rather than assumptions based on internet searches or temporary symptom relief.
- Regular medical assessments and timely investigations can help detect abnormalities before they become incurable.
“Bone cancer may be rare, but it should never become a reason to ignore existing symptoms. To be able to identify the changes in your body, not postponing the diagnostic process is helpful. For bone cancer, early recognition remains one of the most effective tools in achieving successful recovery,” stated the ortho oncologist.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Nikhil Tandon, MBBS, MS, DNB, is a consultant in the department of Orthopaedics Oncology at Yashoda Medicity. He is an orthopaedic surgeon with a specialised focus on the diagnosis and surgical management of bone and soft tissue tumours. He specialises in complex tumour resections, limb reconstruction, and multidisciplinary cancer management.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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