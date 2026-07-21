What are the early symptoms of bone cancer? Ortho oncologist Dr Nikhil Tandon explains

Pain in the bones is not a novelty when it comes to afflictions, especially among the aged. When people think of bone pain, they often attribute it to ageing, physical exhaustion, arthritis, or an old injury.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, ortho oncologist Dr Nikhil Tandon pointed out that bone cancer rarely crosses our minds when one thinks of bone pain. However, while the condition is relatively uncommon, its rarity is also one of the reasons why it is diagnosed late.

“Patients ignore persistent symptoms until they start affecting their mobility or daily life,” shared the doctor. “According to the Indian Cancer Society, approximately 4,000 new cases of bone cancer are diagnosed every year in India.”

Bone cancer accounts for nearly five percent of all cancer cases across the world. While the numbers are low, early detection remains pivotal in influencing treatment and long-term survival of the patient, noted Dr Tandon.