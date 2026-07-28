Want to shed fat? Fitness influencer shares 10 high-protein, balanced dinner options to try for weight loss
Getting fit not only involved consistent exercise but also healthy eating habits. Fitness coach Claire shares 10 high-protein meals that can help you shed fat.
When it comes to losing body fat, what happens in the kitchen can be just as important as what happens in the gym. You can clock hours on the treadmill or power through strength-training sessions, but if your meals aren't supporting your goals, progress can feel frustratingly slow. A diet built around protein, balanced carbohydrates and healthy fats can help fuel your body, preserve muscle and make fat loss more sustainable.
Also Read | Healthy eating does not have to be boring! Model shares what she eats in a day to hit daily protein and fibre goals
If you're looking for satisfying dinners that support fat loss, Claire Shiver – a fitness and wellness influencer, and online fitness coach – has you covered. In an Instagram video shared on February 18, she revealed the 10 dinner meals she eats on repeat while trying to shed body fat.
Chicken rice power bowl
- 140 g grilled chicken breast
- 150 g cooked jasmine rice
- 120 g broccoli
- 5 g olive oil
- Season with garlic powder, paprika, salt, pepper
Calories: ~480 kcal; Protein: ~42 g
Turkey taco bowl
- 140 g 93 percent lean ground turkey
- 150 g cooked rice
- 60 g shredded lettuce
- 50 g pico de gallo
- 60 g zero percent Greek yoghurt
- Season with taco seasoning, cumin, chili powder
Calories: ~490 kcal; Protein: ~44 g
Shrimp rice bowl
- 170 g shrimp
- 150 g cooked jasmine rice
- 120 g mixed veggies (broccoli, carrots, peppers)
- Season with garlic, ginger, soy sauce or coconut aminos
Calories: ~455 kcal; Protein: ~46 g
Mediterranean chicken bowl
- 140 g grilled chicken breast
- 150 g cooked rice
- 80 g cucumber
- 80 g tomato
- 30 g feta
- Season with oregano, garlic, lemon juice
Calories: ~505 kcal; Protein: ~43 g
Salmon rice lunch bowl
- 120 g baked salmon
- 150 g cooked jasmine rice
- 100 g cucumber
- Season with salt, pepper, lemon, dill
Calories: ~510 kcal; Protein: ~40 g
BBQ chicken sweet potato bowl
- 150 g grilled chicken breast
- 180 g roasted sweet potato
- 120 g green beans
- 25 g BBQ sauce
- Season with smoked paprika, garlic powder
Calories: ~470 kcal; Protein: ~44 g
Lean beef burrito bowl
- 140 g cooked 93 percent lean ground beef
- 150 g cooked rice
- 60 g shredded lettuce
- 50 g salsa
- Season with chili powder, cumin, onion powder
Calories: ~520 kcal; Protein: ~38 g
Light chicken Caesar bowl
- 140 g grilled chicken breast
- 120 g romaine lettuce
- 30 g light Caesar dressing
- 10 g parmesan
- Season with black pepper, garlic
Calories: ~480 kcal; Protein: ~42 g
Stir fry chicken bowl
- 140 g chicken breast
- 150 g cooked rice
- 120 g mixed stir fry veggies
- 15 g soy sauce
- Season with garlic, ginger, red pepper flakes
Calories: ~460 kcal; Protein: ~45 g
High protein pasta lunch
- 140 g grilled chicken
- 140 g cooked protein pasta
- 100 g marinara sauce
- Season with Italian seasoning, garlic, red pepper flakes
Calories: ~520 kcal; Protein: ~46 g
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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