Want to shed fat? Fitness influencer shares 10 high-protein, balanced dinner options to try for weight loss

When it comes to losing body fat, what happens in the kitchen can be just as important as what happens in the gym. You can clock hours on the treadmill or power through strength-training sessions, but if your meals aren't supporting your goals, progress can feel frustratingly slow. A diet built around protein, balanced carbohydrates and healthy fats can help fuel your body, preserve muscle and make fat loss more sustainable.

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If you're looking for satisfying dinners that support fat loss, Claire Shiver – a fitness and wellness influencer, and online fitness coach – has you covered. In an Instagram video shared on February 18, she revealed the 10 dinner meals she eats on repeat while trying to shed body fat.