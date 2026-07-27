Want to add extra protein to chicken? Try this nutritionist-approved creamy coriander butter garlic chicken recipe

There's something undeniably comforting about a rich, creamy chicken dish, but the indulgence often comes at a cost: heavy cream, excess butter and ultra-processed ingredients that can leave you feeling more guilty than satisfied. The good news is that you don't have to choose between flavour and nutrition. With a few clever ingredient swaps, it's entirely possible to recreate the same velvety texture and bold, buttery flavours while boosting the protein and keeping the calories in check.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for sharing flavour-packed, calorie-counted recipes on social media, has shared a recipe for creamy coriander butter garlic chicken that delivers a generous 58 grams of protein in just 480 calories per serving. In an Instagram video shared on July 26, the nutritionist describes it as a fusion of two beloved dishes, saying, “What you get when you cross two banger dishes and add XTRA proteinzzz – creamy coriander chicken x butter garlic chicken. Fresh coriander, chilli and a creamy butter garlic high-protein sauce makes this one a little too satisfying.”