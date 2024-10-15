Zomato's unexpected response to customer after delivering wrong dish: 'Please have it'

In a bizarre incident, Zomato delivered the incorrect food order to a Hyderabad student and then asked her to “please have it” when she raised a complaint. The strange series of events unfolded when Hyderabad-based woman Ananya ordered chicken manchurian through Zomato. The restaurant instead sent her chicken 65 through the food delivery platform. A Hyderabad woman's indignation at receiving the wrong order was nothing compared to her surprise at Zomato's response.(Representational image)

Ananya flagged the discrepancy to Zomato and managed to chat with a Zomato customer care representative (which, as many customers have pointed out, is no longer easy to do since Zomato introduced its AI chatbot Zia to deal with customer complaints).

However, even the Zomato representative, named Syeda, failed to solve Ananya’s issue. Instead, she was asked to “please have” the incorrect dish delivered to her.

According to a screenshot of her conversation with a Zomato representative that she shared on X, Ananya wrote: “I ordered chicken manchuria, not chicken 65.”

After a gap of five minutes, the customer care executive replied: “We request you to please have it… we are sure you will love it.”

“Average Zomato experience,” the Hyderabad student wrote while sharing a screenshot of the exchange on X.

The exchange has sparked much amusement on the social media platform, where it is steadily going viral with nearly half a million views in a day.

“So unexpected”

“I was frustrated but that response was so unexpected that I just burst out laughing,” Ananya told HT.com. She said that Zomato called her this morning and offered her a full refund for the incorrect delivery.

“I wasn't expecting much. It's a restaurant I regularly order from, so I know what they send me,” she explained.

Social media reacts

Some X users were tickled by Zomato’s response and shared their own experiences of hitting a dead wall while talking to customer care.

“Better than asking for photos of missing items,” wrote one person. Another said, “Zomato customer care is a joke. Scammers at best. I’ve switched to Swiggy.”

“I don’t know what’s with Zomato’s customer service team but I either connect with someone who lacks basic problem solving skills or the best customer support agent in the world who makes me feel like I just paid them 100Cr and they’ve to make sure I’m happy. Nothing in between,” a user noted.

“Hey Deepinder Goyal, improve your customer care responses, instead of just blindly running after profitability to keep shareholders happy,” X user Ishan wrote, tagging the CEO of Zomato.

Zomato replied to the post with its standardised response, writing: “Hi Ananya, we’re truly sorry for the trouble you have faced. This is not the kind of experience we ever wanted for you. Shoot us a DM with your registered phone number/ order ID, and we'll get things sorted at the earliest.”