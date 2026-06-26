Healthy eating does not have to be boring! Model shares what she eats in a day to hit daily protein and fibre goals

Ever wondered what models actually eat to stay energised and maintain their fitness? Contrary to popular belief, healthy eating doesn't have to be bland or restrictive. With the right ingredients, you can enjoy meals that are packed with protein, healthy fats and fibre while still being full of flavour. If you're looking for inspiration to refresh your meal routine, this model-approved meal plan shows that nutritious food can be every bit as satisfying as it is wholesome. Read more to find out a delicious model-approved meal plan! (Instagram)

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Aastha Ssidana, an actor, model and influencer who regularly shares fitness and wellness content on social media, has offered a glimpse into her daily diet. In an Instagram video shared on June 21, she breaks down the wholesome, nutrient-dense ingredients that go into her three main meals, highlighting a balanced approach to eating that prioritises both flavour and nutrition.