Healthy eating does not have to be boring! Model shares what she eats in a day to hit daily protein and fibre goals
Who said eating healthy means sacrificing on flavour? Try this model-approved meal plan that is both healthy and tastes delicious.
Ever wondered what models actually eat to stay energised and maintain their fitness? Contrary to popular belief, healthy eating doesn't have to be bland or restrictive. With the right ingredients, you can enjoy meals that are packed with protein, healthy fats and fibre while still being full of flavour. If you're looking for inspiration to refresh your meal routine, this model-approved meal plan shows that nutritious food can be every bit as satisfying as it is wholesome.
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Aastha Ssidana, an actor, model and influencer who regularly shares fitness and wellness content on social media, has offered a glimpse into her daily diet. In an Instagram video shared on June 21, she breaks down the wholesome, nutrient-dense ingredients that go into her three main meals, highlighting a balanced approach to eating that prioritises both flavour and nutrition.
Mango sticky oats for breakfast (58 g protein)
Ingredients
- ⅔ cup rolled oats (dry)
- 1 tbsp chia seeds
- 1 large dollop low-fat Greek yoghurt (~2 to 4 tbsp per 50 to 80 g)
- ½ can coconut milk (~200 ml regular canned coconut milk)
- 1 scoop mango protein powder (28 g protein)
- 1 tbsp flaxseed powder
- 5 to 6 mixed cashews + pistachios (~10 g)
- A touch of honey (~1 tsp)
- 1 scoop collagen (8 g protein)
- 5 to 6 pieces Alphonso mango (~50 to 70 g)
Method: Add all the ingredients to a bowl and toss gently until everything is evenly combined. Serve immediately and dig in!
Sardine cheese sandwich for lunch (45 g protein)
Ingredients
- 1 can sardines in olive oil
- Greek yoghurt dollops
- 2 slices protein bread
- 1 slice cheddar cheese
- Gherkins, jalapeños, garlic, spring onion, lime, mustard
- Beetroot chips (depends on amount)
Method: Combine all the ingredients, except the protein bread and beetroot chips, in a bowl and mix well to prepare the filling. Toast the bread in a frying pan, placing the cheese on one slice so it melts as the bread crisps up. Spoon the prepared filling over the melted cheese, top with the second slice of bread, and toast until golden. Serve hot with a side of crunchy beetroot chips.
Rice paper chicken rolls for dinner (55 to 60 g protein)
Ingredients for chicken roll
- 6 peri-peri chicken wings (skin removed, meat used)
- Rice paper sheets (7 rolls)
- Lettuce cups / leaves
- Red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- Carrots, thinly sliced
- Avocado, thinly sliced
- Fresh coriander (cilantro)
Ingredients for mango salsa
- Alphonso mango
- Coriander
- Bird’s eye chili
- Lots of lime juice
Ingredients for dipping sauce
- Low-fat homemade Greek yoghurt
- Soy sauce
- Sriracha
- Little mayo
- Vinegar
- Touch of honey
- Salt and pepper
- Chili garlic crisps
Method: Begin by preparing the dipping sauce, combining all the ingredients in a bowl and mixing until smooth. In a separate bowl, mix together the mango salsa ingredients. Briefly dip each rice paper sheet in water – just long enough to soften – then lay it flat on a clean plate or work surface. Place a lettuce leaf in the centre, followed by the shredded chicken, sliced vegetables, avocado, fresh coriander and a spoonful of mango salsa. Fold in the sides and roll the rice paper tightly into a wrap. Repeat with the remaining ingredients and serve the rolls fresh with the prepared dipping sauce on the side.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More