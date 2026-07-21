Can vaping affect how the skin heals? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains the link
Vapes with nicotine can lower blood circulation to the skin, thereby denying it the resources it needs to heal properly, shares Dr Kunal Sood.
Vaping is not much healthier than smoking cigarettes, especially when the vapes are laced with nicotine. And while the damage it causes to the cardiovascular system is well known, that is not where the harmful effects end.
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Taking to Instagram on July 20, Dr Kunal Sood explained how vaping is likely to harm the skin, particularly by slowing down its natural healing process. There is the possibility that vaping can actually make your acne worse or make your skin heal more slowly, he shared.
How does nicotine slow down skin healing?
According to Dr Sood, vapes containing nicotine can affect the blood flow and inflammation pathways that the skin depends on. It reduces the former, while promoting the latter.
“When nicotine enters the body, it narrows the small blood vessels, which means less oxygen and fewer nutrients reach the skin,” explained the physician. “That matters because acne lesions, irritation, procedures, and small wounds all need steady circulation to heal well.”
Thus, if the blood flow to the skin is reduced, the organ may take a longer time to repair itself.
“Vaping can also expose the body to oxidative stress and inflammatory chemicals, which may contribute to dullness, inflammation, and, in some people, more acne-prone skin,” cautioned Dr Sood.
Can vaping be the sole reason for acne breakouts?
Dr Sood pointed out that the research on vaping and acne is still developing. Therefore, it cannot be conclusively stated at the time whether vaping is the only reason an individual has a breakout of acne.
“But if your skincare routine is solid and you still notice slower healing, more inflammation, or breakouts that seem harder to calm down, nicotine may be one factor worth considering,” stated the physician.
“Skin health is not only about what you put on your face, but it also depends on what is affecting circulation, inflammation, and repair from the inside,” he added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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