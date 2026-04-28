Think vaping is cool? Doctor explains 3 reasons why it can be even more harmful than smoking cigarettes

Smoking may be falling out of favour among younger generations, but it’s quickly being replaced by vaping – a trend often seen as cleaner, cooler, and more convenient. With no lingering odour, a wide range of fruity flavours, and the ease of use without lighters or ashtrays, vaping has become an appealing alternative for many. Read more to find out why vaping is harmful! (Unsplash)

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However, this shift is also fuelled by a common misconception – that vaping is safer simply because it doesn’t involve tobacco. In reality, it still delivers nicotine along with a mix of potentially harmful chemicals, raising concerns about its long-term impact on health.

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is outlining three key reasons to quit vaping, warning that it may be even more harmful than traditional cigarettes. In an Instagram video shared on April 28, he breaks down how vaping impacts the body and why its effects can pose serious risks over the long term.