Is health screening just for the 50-plus? Cancer surgeon shares when young Indians should actually get checked

It is equivalent to aligning your watch with another country's time zone and being puzzled why you are always late. “As a cancer surgeon, I can tell people one thing for sure. This habit is nothing but a silent killer that is quietly taking the lives of many young Indians,” Dr Arpit Bansal, Laparoscopic & Cancer Surgeon, Hospital Director, Jeevan Jyoti Hospital, Prayagraj, tells Health Shots .

Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.

For many years, the rule has strictly been comfort and complacency. Get yourself checked once you are 50 or older; never before that. Disease age in India outpaces chronological age. We suffer from diabetes, fatty liver disease, and coronary heart disease at least a decade earlier than our counterparts in the West. There is global evidence that colorectal, breast, and stomach cancers have been emerging well before the previous cut-off limits of screening tests.

The numbers your blood report won't show you This is what all screening programs overlook. The best clues to your present state of wellness aren't listed on any blood work, but they are the living, functional signs of how your heart, your nerves, and your fitness are doing. They can be measured starting in your twenties, before any disease will actually show up on blood tests at all, and often give you the earliest warnings possible. "Blood tells you where you are, and they tell you where you are going," says the longevity doctor. Pay attention to them early; it's your earliest warning.

Family history beats the textbook No age chart has precedence over your ancestry. The presence of a family history of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, or prostate cancer can completely rewrite your calendar. "When you have cancer in your family, your DNA decides the time, not the guidelines," says the laparoscopic surgeon.

More scans are not more safety It is not smart screening if you screen everything. Whole-body scans on healthy individuals often discover insignificant spots that turn out to be an unnecessary source of anxiety, biopsy, and damage. Quality screening should be a sniper, not a shotgun. We are looking for signal, not needless noise.

“I practice root cause medicine; chronic illness has a slow story starting years before the actual diagnosis. Screening means learning how to interpret that story when there's still time to change the ending,” says the cancer surgeon.

So to all those young Indians who consider themselves "too young to be concerned," your body and cells do not know that. Get to know your numbers, get to know your family, and stop letting age define your actions. Early detection is the cheapest and kindest form of medicine there is. Utilize it before you think you need it and definitely not when it's too late.