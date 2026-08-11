Spider-Man Tom Holland’s ‘easy’ 3-move workout is leaving even gym freaks exhausted: Most can’t match his 27-round score
Want to train like Spider-Man? Tom Holland’s 20-minute ‘Cindy’ workout includes just three moves, but the actor managed an impressive 27 rounds.
Tom Holland’s fitness has long been part of his preparation for playing Spider-Man, and one of his CrossFit performances is now attracting renewed attention online. The actor’s personal best in the challenging “Cindy” workout has resurfaced, with fitness enthusiasts attempting to match his score.
Holland previously revealed in an interview with Men’s Health that his best score was 27 rounds of Cindy in 20 minutes. The workout may look simple on paper, but completing that many rounds requires considerable strength, stamina and pace. (Also read: Rahul Gandhi reveals how he stays fit at 56 with martial arts, swimming, running and yoga; shares advice for Gen Z )
Fitness creators take on Tom Holland’s challenge
Holland’s 27-round score has prompted several gym freaks and fitness enthusiasts online to take on the challenge, but most have struggled to match the actor’s impressive benchmark.
Fitness coach Colin took on the challenge on Instagram and completed 24 rounds, while content creator Logan Parke came close with 26 rounds, but still fell short of Holland’s record.
Hybrid athlete Jesal Patel completed 20 rounds and jokingly declared, “Tom is not a human.” While, health coach Gabi Mika managed 13 rounds in her attempt, showing just how demanding the 20-minute workout can be even for people who regularly train.
Several others have also recorded their attempts online, with many falling short of Holland’s 27-round record. The growing challenge has left people impressed by just how much strength, stamina and pace are required to match the Spider-Man star.
What is the Cindy workout?
Cindy is a 20-minute bodyweight circuit made up of just three exercises: pull-ups, push-ups and squats.
The objective is straightforward: set a timer for 20 minutes and complete as many full rounds as possible, maintaining good form throughout.
Holland’s version consists of:
- 5 pull-ups
- 10 push-ups
- 15 squats
Once you complete the squats, you immediately return to the pull-ups and repeat the sequence until the 20-minute timer runs out. Holland’s 27-round score means he completed 27 full rounds of the circuit within the allotted time, making his performance particularly demanding.
Why the workout is so challenging
Although Cindy uses only bodyweight exercises, the short rest periods and repeated movements make it a demanding full-body workout.
The circuit combines pulling, pushing and lower-body movements, while the continuous format also challenges cardiovascular endurance. The workout can therefore work both muscular strength and stamina in a relatively short period.
However, you do not need to match Holland’s score to benefit from the workout. Like many CrossFit routines, Cindy can be scaled according to an individual's fitness level and experience.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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