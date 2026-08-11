Spider-Man Tom Holland’s ‘easy’ 3-move workout is leaving even gym freaks exhausted: Most can’t match his 27-round score

Tom Holland’s fitness has long been part of his preparation for playing Spider-Man, and one of his CrossFit performances is now attracting renewed attention online. The actor’s personal best in the challenging “Cindy” workout has resurfaced, with fitness enthusiasts attempting to match his score. Holland previously revealed in an interview with Men’s Health that his best score was 27 rounds of Cindy in 20 minutes. The workout may look simple on paper, but completing that many rounds requires considerable strength, stamina and pace. (Also read: Rahul Gandhi reveals how he stays fit at 56 with martial arts, swimming, running and yoga; shares advice for Gen Z ) Fitness creators take on Tom Holland’s challenge Holland’s 27-round score has prompted several gym freaks and fitness enthusiasts online to take on the challenge, but most have struggled to match the actor’s impressive benchmark. Fitness coach Colin took on the challenge on Instagram and completed 24 rounds, while content creator Logan Parke came close with 26 rounds, but still fell short of Holland’s record.

Hybrid athlete Jesal Patel completed 20 rounds and jokingly declared, “Tom is not a human.” While, health coach Gabi Mika managed 13 rounds in her attempt, showing just how demanding the 20-minute workout can be even for people who regularly train. Several others have also recorded their attempts online, with many falling short of Holland’s 27-round record. The growing challenge has left people impressed by just how much strength, stamina and pace are required to match the Spider-Man star.

What is the Cindy workout? Cindy is a 20-minute bodyweight circuit made up of just three exercises: pull-ups, push-ups and squats. The objective is straightforward: set a timer for 20 minutes and complete as many full rounds as possible, maintaining good form throughout. Holland’s version consists of: 5 pull-ups

10 push-ups

15 squats Once you complete the squats, you immediately return to the pull-ups and repeat the sequence until the 20-minute timer runs out. Holland’s 27-round score means he completed 27 full rounds of the circuit within the allotted time, making his performance particularly demanding.