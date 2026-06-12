Hina Khan's 'one day at a time' full-body workout features strength training, rowing and treadmill cardio. Watch

Hina then transitions into jumping jacks, a classic cardio move that raises the heart rate and improves endurance. The exercise also engages multiple muscle groups at once, making it an effective full-body warm-up. The routine also includes a wide-stance mobility exercise, focusing on flexibility and lower-body movement. Mobility drills play an important role in maintaining joint health, improving range of motion, and reducing the risk of injuries during workouts.

The workout begins with single-arm dumbbell rows, a strength-training exercise that targets the back, shoulders, and arms while also engaging the core. Strength exercises like these help build muscle, improve posture, and support overall functional fitness.

Actor Hina Khan is proving that consistency remains the foundation of fitness. Taking to Instagram on June 12, Hina shared a glimpse of her workout session with the caption, "One day at a time." The video showed the actor powering through a series of exercises at the gym, highlighting her commitment to staying active and consistent with her fitness routine. (Also read: Pilates trainer reveals how Victoria’s Secret models keep their abs toned with deep core 10-minute workout. Watch )

Cardio remains a key component of her fitness regimen. Hina is seen using a rowing machine, an exercise known for delivering both cardiovascular and strength benefits. Rowing engages the upper body, core, and legs simultaneously, making it one of the most efficient full-body workouts.

Fitness benefits of a well-rounded routine She rounds off the session with treadmill training, adding another layer of cardiovascular conditioning. Walking or jogging on the treadmill can help improve heart health, boost stamina, and contribute to overall calorie expenditure.

What stands out about Hina's workout is its balance. Instead of focusing solely on weight training or cardio, the routine incorporates multiple forms of movement that work together to improve strength, endurance, flexibility, and functional fitness.

The workout serves as a reminder that a sustainable fitness routine does not have to rely on extreme exercises. A combination of strength training, cardio, and mobility work can support long-term health while keeping workouts varied and engaging.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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