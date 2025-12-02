Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
Shilpa Shetty shares 5 tips for that perfect glute workout session

BySoumili Ray
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 04:49 pm IST

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty highlighted the benefits of glute workouts on Instagram, recommending 3 sets of 20 reps with band abduction pulses.

All of us want to maintain a healthy lifestyle with a diet rich in nutrients and a sweaty workout. Glute workout, is an important one which improves functioning of the hip joint and also enhances posture. Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty recently shared the benefits of a proper glute workout routine on her Instagram.

The Bollywood actor recently shared 5 unmissable tips on how to ace a glute workout session.(Pixabay/representational)
“Glutes on 🔥,” Shilpa Shetty captioned her video where the 50-year-old Bollywood actor was seen doing a glute workout session.

Here are the benefits of a glutes workout session:

  • Increases hip flexion range → Shilpa Shetty explained how greater glute maxes or increases the hypertrophy stimulus. According to National Institutes of Health, hypertrophy stimulus is a signal, most commonly mechanical stress from forceful, repetitive muscle activity like resistance training, that causes muscle cells to grow larger.
  • Elevation shifts load to posterior chain while also minimizing lumbar extension.
  • Band provides lateral tension → This enhances glute med/upper-glute activation.
  • A proper glute routine also improves hip external-rotation stability and knee alignment.
  • It enhances posterior pelvic tilt control for safer, more efficient glute engagement.

Sets and reps:

Shilpa Shetty advised her followers to do 3 sets of 20 reps with 20 band abduction pulses on the last rep. She asked to repeat this for all 3 sets.

What is a glute workout?

Glutes, commonly known as the gluteal muscles, constitute a group of three muscles that are a part of the gluteal region, which is known as the buttocks.

The functions of the muscles generally revolve around the hip joint, including the extension, abduction, external rotation, and internal rotation of the joint.

A glute workout is nothing but a series of exercises that help us tone the muscles of the buttock region.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

News / Lifestyle / Health / Shilpa Shetty shares 5 tips for that perfect glute workout session
