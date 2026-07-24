An expert talks about how to treat acne without over-drying your skin

If you're affected by Acne, here is what an expert tells (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Acne is one of the most common skin concerns, affecting people of all ages. While it is tempting to use strong cleansers, alcohol-based toners, or multiple acne treatments at once, these can often leave the skin dry, flaky, and irritated. Ironically, over-drying your skin can worsen acne by weakening the skin barrier and triggering excess oil production. The key to clearer skin is finding the right balance, treating breakouts effectively while maintaining healthy hydration.

Here's how you can manage acne without stripping your skin of its natural moisture.

Consultant Dermatologist, Dr Shweta Manchanda, Aakash Healthcare, tells HT Shop Now, “Acne treatment often comes with an unintended problem- excessive dryness, peeling, redness and irritation. Many people use a combination of several acne-fighting products at the same time, scrub their skin vigorously or wash their face multiple times trying to get rid of pimples fast”. She warns that this can damage the skin barrier, leading to increased irritation and breakouts.

She further says that good acne care is not about drying the skin out as much as possible. “The aim is to manage excess oil and clogged pores while preserving the skin’s natural protective barrier”, she mentions.

“Acne-prone skin doesn’t mean you have to remove all natural moisture from the skin. Using too many harsh cleansers, scrubs, or multiple active ingredients can cause dryness and irritation, and can make acne harder to control”, she said.

She says that acne sufferers should start with a basic skin care routine. The face should be washed gently, usually twice a day and after heavy sweating, with a mild non-abrasive cleanser. Harsh scrubbing with brushes, exfoliating tools or rough towels can irritate the skin and potentially make the acne worse.

“Patients often think that more product means faster acne clearance. Actually, using too much or too many active ingredients can cause redness, burning and peeling. “The more you follow the recommended frequency, the more you give the treatment time to work,” says Dr Manchanda.

“Patients should not automatically give up on acne treatment if a product causes significant dryness. Reducing the frequency of application may help your skin acclimate, depending on the product and your individual skin sensitivity. Some acne medications, for example, may need to be used less often at the beginning, but any change in prescription medication should be discussed with a dermatologist", she further clarifies.

Dr Manchanda says you don't need a compromised skin barrier for clearer skin. The key to managing acne without over-drying the skin is balance: cleanse gently, don’t scrub unnecessarily, moisturise regularly with an acne-friendly product, introduce active ingredients carefully and stay consistent with treatment.

Start with a gentle cleanser A good skincare routine begins with cleansing. Choose a mild, sulfate-free cleanser that removes dirt, oil, and impurities without making your skin feel tight. Harsh face washes can damage the skin's protective barrier, leading to redness and increased sensitivity.

Wash your face twice a day, once in the morning and once before bedtime. Avoid scrubbing your skin aggressively, as friction can irritate active acne and slow down the healing process.